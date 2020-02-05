ADDA Lip Sync Battle
Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m., go to Newberry Hall at 117 Newberry St. downtown to enjoy a night filled with fun. It is the 5th annual Lip Sync Battle. There will be hors d’oeuvres, lip-sync battles, a cash bar and laughs. Call ADDA office at 649-2221 to join in and get ticket pricing and seating information. ADDA is Aiken Downtown Development Association, and they are really bringing exciting activities to our splendid downtown all the time!
AAUW book fair
Books N Things fair dates are Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from noon until 4 p.m. The location is the former Bargain Blowouts building, at 240 University Parkway near the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Dates for donations of books, attic treasures and other items are every Tuesday and Saturday until the fair dates, with times from 9-5 p.m. each of those days. No donations will be taken after March 3 at 5 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome to sort, unload and generally help. If you want more information, contact Amy Conkelton or Fran Bush, who are chairing the 2020 book fair.
Computer, phone and tablet help
Starting Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, sessions will be held in the computer lounge at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center at 841 Edgefield Avenue NW in Aiken. Call 803-643-2181 for more details. Great to have a bit of tutoring to be more comfortable with these tools, here forever in our lives these days.
Mardi Gras 2020
Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5:30-9 p.m. will be the 2020 Mardi Gras, with Abita beer, live music by Soda City Brass Band and creole cuisine, thanks to ADDA. The festivities will take place on Newberry Street. Enjoy being part of a second line parade. Call ADDA with questions at 803-649-2221. Admission is free. Beer is cash only.
Fabulous FOTAS and Aiken County Animal Shelter
Did you know that 3,303 homeless pets were saved and adopted out in 2019? The need is huge, but what a wonderful pairing this continues to be with these Friends of the Animal Shelter. Congratulations to all for this milestone!
Financial peace a 2020 goal?
Ginger Hudock is the program coordinator at this session of Financial Peace University (FPU). This is a nine-lesson course which has been taken by more than 5 million people to gain more control over the stress in lives regarding financial matters. Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze developed the contents to help with budget, defeating debt and freeing people from money worries.
Classes will be at St. John’s UMC downtown beginning Monday, March 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Ward Hall. To sign up, call 648-6891 or visit the www.fpu.com/1111900. For more info, email Ginger Hudock at ginger@gingerhudock.com. Yes, she is that writer in Bella with the excellent nutrition advice, too!
Woman's Club luncheon and show
Tickets are now for sale for March 14 luncheon and fashion show for $25 apiece. I will have more details in a future column. For now, if you have gone to this fabulous event at St. John’s gym downtown in the past, remember the delicious luncheon and unbelievable array of desserts, and want to see latest fashions sold locally, why not contact your past Woman’s Club ticket seller and book your table? Groundhog Phil claimed on Sunday that we will have an early spring, so it will be fun to see the latest trends.
Earth Day 2020
Mark down the date of April 18 for this upcoming Earth Day event on Newberry Street from 9-1 p.m. This marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day internationally. Activities will include the People Chase, the Walk in the Woods, music, food, 50 exhibitors or more, and speakers. Expect to see a lot more info about this upcoming event. For now, why don’t you “SAVE THE DATE” for this family-friendly event? Scope of the events can be found at www.earthdayaiken.org.
And, on a light note...
You may have seen this. It made me laugh: The adult version of “head, shoulders, knees and toes” is “wallet, glasses, keys and phone.”