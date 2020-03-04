AAUW Book Fair details again
Books n’ Things (lots of interesting things!) Fair dates are Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from noon until 4 p.m. The location is the former Bargain Blowouts building, at 240 University Parkway near the Aiken Regional Medical Center. No donations will be taken after March 3 at 5 p.m.
Town & Country bling into spring
Reminder to wear your tacky rhinestone tiara if you wish and attend to hear author Sasscer Hill speak about the Irish American Travelers, not far from Aiken. Meeting is Thursday, at USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway, starting at 10 a.m. All women are welcome!
Aiken Bacon and Brews
Sounds like the perfect Saturday night menu for lots of folks I know! March 14 at 5-10 p.m. on Newberry Street Festival Center downtown, come to this free admission benefit, aiding the children of Aiken County. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Aiken, for the third consecutive year. This features food vendors, beer (including craft beer), wine and live entertainment. Thanks to friend Bill Tyler, Kiwanian, for letting us know about this great way to spend a Saturday night!
More details for Women's Club luncheon/show
Tickets are now for sale for March 14 luncheon and fashion show for $25 a piece. Location is again St. John’s gym at 104 Newberry Street NW, downtown, with doors opening at 11:30. Theme is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and you will with silent auction, prizes and the catered lunch from Sugar South, with clothes modeled from White Rose Eclectics. For information or tickets, contact Helen at 803-649-4989 or Bea at 803-642-7170.
Joye in Aiken!
Remember, check their schedule and tickets information, now online. Go to joyeinaiken.com. March 6-13, 2020, for their remarkable presence here.
Diablo's open now
Have you been to their new location yet? It is where Chipotle was, next to Starbuck’s, at 1941 Whiskey Road.
Horses and Harmony III
Make plans now, with early-bird pricing available at $75/person, and $600/table of 8 through March 12. Tickets are now on sale and go up in price on March 13. This will be at 117 Stable Drive in Aiken on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m., benefitting the Aiken Symphony Guild. See aikensymphonyguild.org to better understand their vital role in partnership with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and our youth musicians. All proceeds go to the orchestra.
Riders will show their horses accompanied by the Aiken Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Portnoy. David Stinson will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Wine, beer, soft drinks and a BBQ dinner will be served. A silent auction will follow the entertainment. Get directions or information from 803-645-6545. Thanks to Diane Crowley for letting us consider this classy event in our equestrian town.
By the way, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra is performing Scheherazade at the Etherredge Center on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Call 803-220-7251 for tickets or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com. Aiken is such a highly touted city for many reasons, not the least of which having our own symphony!
Heart Show 2020 wraps
“Knights of the Heart Table” ended a tremendously well-received six benefit shows on March 1. Congratulations to the cast, musicians, crew, Aiken Women’s Heart Board and to Jimmy Moore, Jim Moore, Agnes Hobson, Darrell Rains and Jack Benjamin. This raised a lot of money for American Heart Association, while all who participated in bringing joy to Aiken’s Etherredge Center were volunteers. What a great piece of the fabric of Aiken the Heart Show is! Thanks to all who attended, making this a labor of love for all of us involved!
Speaking of Jack Benjamin
USC recent retiree Jack Benjamin was inducted into the Southeastern Theatre Conference – SETC – Hall of Fame this past week. His service to USC Aiken’s USCA University Theatre Players and SETC has been inspirational and formally recognized. Congratulate him when he and Kathy are out and about, brightening our town.
Wonderful words
I recently was reminded of a favorite Maya Angelou quote: “Every storm runs out of rain.”