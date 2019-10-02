Applefest collecting items
As we transition seasons and review our inventories of too many things, it might be a perfect time to set aside what you can donate to Applefest, which will be held Nov. 2. This annual event benefits local charities every year and raises enough money to make a difference to those nonprofits chosen by the Circles of St. John’s. You can donate books (hardback, paperback, audio), twice-loved household treasures and even items for silent auction, to name a few suggestions. Twice-loved treasures is about the biggest indoor garage sale I have ever seen. They begin receiving donations the week prior to Applefest. Call 803-648-6891 for details on how you can share those things you no longer need which can benefit others.
St. Mary's Chocolate Festival this Saturday
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s school downtown, at Fairfield Street at Richland Avenue, there is the annual Chocolate Festival. It's fun to bring the family for carnival games, plants sales, vendors, frozen food, books, DVD/CD sale, concessions and a bake sale – and chocolate, of course!
Model a Ford Club event
Pat Roberts shares that Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Odell Weeks Pavilion, there will be a public car display of beautifully restored antique cars made in the USA from 1928-1931. Visit their website for more details at www.aikenas.org.
City of Aiken job fair
Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a job fair will be going on at Odell Weeks at 1700 Whiskey Road. It will give attendees 18 and older a chance to explore job opportunities with the City of Aiken.
Pink Tea coming up
Remember Thursday, Oct. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 961 Trail Ridge Road is the location for the 10th Annual Pink Tea, sponsored by the Pink Ribbonnettes. No reservations are required.
Heart Show tickets on sale
In things to do around town in the Aiken Standard recently, the Heart Board Tea was noted as upcoming. This has not been planned for a couple of recent years. Tastes and priorities change. But, one thing which remains popular is the annual Heart Show, to be held Feb. 26 to March 1, 2020. The Aiken Women’s Heart Board (AWHB) members are selling tickets NOW. I even have a few great seats remaining! Call me at 803-641-0008 for times and days. Or, any of the other AWHB members can find tickets for you as well. See our website at www.aikenwomensheartboard.net for who is on the AWHB and details of Heart Show dates and costs.
ACT has a favorite play upcoming
“Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck has always been a classic to me. I think about the line, "Tell about the rabbits, George" when remembering this beautiful tale of a unique bond. Their seven performances are Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday matinee on Oct. 20. For tickets, search aikencommunitytheatre.org or call 803-648-1438. Among the featured cast are Jason Latimer and J.C. Crider.
Tour Aiken Bites and Sites
I have not yet been but heard this is a fun consideration when family or friends are in town for a weekend party. Tour to enjoy great food, good spots and lots of information about our community. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.aikenbitesandsites.com to join Bill and Sandy for “One Bite at a Time” of Aiken.
SWE has TED talk
The Society of Women Engineers of the CSRA will meet Oct. 17 at the Village Café at 110 Coach Light Way, with a gathering at 6:15 through dinner and discussion that evening. Amy Cuddy speaks on Your Body Language. Pre-order off the menu (http://www.thevillageafeaiken.com/our-menu/) and register with Diane Berry at dianapz@hotmail.com no later than Oct. 15.
S.C. Bluebird Society event
Terry McGrath announces the first annual meeting of this group, www.southcarolinabluebirds.org, on Nov. 1 and 2, with an expectation of members attending from around the state. Non-members are invited to attend as well. Included are a tour on Friday of Hitchcock Woods, an evening event at Newberry Hall and a Saturday convening at the National Wild Turkey Federation in Edgefield. This will include many fun events, with food, a silent auction, a tour of the NWTF museum and speakers. Registration closes on Oct. 20, so sign up at their website soon.