Apple Fest this Saturday
Remember, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, follow the smells of cinnamon and apples to the corner of Richland and Newberry downtown for Apple Fest. This longstanding event is part of the charm of Aiken in the fall.
Change your clocks this weekend
Officially, it’s at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for the change. Fall back for more daylight in the afternoon into evening. Of course, that means less daylight at the beginning of your day!
Heart Show tickets really do go on sale
The always popular annual Heart Show is scheduled to be held Feb. 26 to March 1, 2020 at the Etherredge Center on the campus at USCA. The Aiken Women’s Heart Board (AWHB) begins selling tickets starting Nov. 1. Watch the Aiken Standard for the names and contact information of ticket sellers for each show. See our website at www.aikenwomensheartboard.net for details of Heart Show dates, times and costs.
Chef's Extravaganza
Benefitting Helping Hands is this unique night of fine wine and food, served in a seven-course formal dinner, this year with a Latin theme. You are invited to Woodside Plantation Country Club on Nov. 8. RSVP by Nov. 1. Tickets for dinner at 7 p.m., (cocktails at 6:30 p.m.) with a wine raffle, silent auction and entertainment are $100. Contact Helping Hands at 803-648-3456 for details and hurry! Donations are welcome. Helping Hands enriches the quality of life and wellbeing of children, youth and families in need in our area through a continuum of residential and community-based services.
Brenda's Angels farm-table event
Benefitting Pancreatic Cancer Awareness, you can participate at this special event on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. downtown on Newberry Street. Call 522-5441 or visit www.brendasangels.org for pricing of dinner reservations, seating preferences or to simply donate. See their postings on Facebook under Brenda’s Angels. The menu for this dinner looks scrumptious!
Aiken Choral Society event
The 7th Annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast, with Artistic Director Dr. Maureen Simpson, will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at The Reserve Club ballroom. Be thinking about making plans getting your tickets for this busy holiday season. They are $65 until Nov. 24 and $70 if purchased between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Tickets are available on www.aikenchoralsociety.org or at the Aiken County Visitors Center at 133 Laurens Street, NW, downtown Aiken. Madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era will surely put you in the holiday spirit.
Trick-or-treat option
Choices remain for having fun this Halloween. A unique one I noticed is at Publix where they invite children under 12, accompanied by an adult, to trick-or-treat with them between 4-7 p.m. tomorrow.