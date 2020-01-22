Aiken Antique Show
Once again, the Aiken Center for the Arts downtown at 122 Laurens Street SW presents this amazing event for folks who enjoy high-quality antique furniture pieces, silver and old plate, vintage garden pieces, jewelry, rugs, rare books, prints and paintings. The 2020 show runs Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 22 dealers from across the Southeast. There is a Collectors and Cocktail Preview Party on Thursday evening, Jan. 30 at the cost of $50-$60, which includes admission to the Show and Sale. Regular tickets for Show and Sale are good for all three days and are $15. Purchase tickets online at www.aikenantiqueshow.com.
Community celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
On Jan. 26, the doors open at 2:30 p.m. at the USC Aiken Convocation Center at 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville. The program starts at 3 p.m., with speaker Dr. Bobby Donaldson, a Civil Rights historian. Donaldson is an associate professor of history at USC Columbia and the director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.
Town and Country Women's Club meets
The Aiken Town and Country Women’s Club meets the first Thursday of the month, the next one being Feb. 6, at the USCA Convocation Center at 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time is 10 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. This upcoming meeting features Howard Wayt, a board member of the Aiken Depot and Visitor’s Center. He will speak about the recent discovery of nearly 200-year-old railroad tracks in the Hitchcock Woods as well as other fascinating history and artifacts of our railroad system.
This Women’s Club welcomes all women in the Aiken/North Augusta/Augusta area. Amy Vogelgesang of their board takes calls at 803-648-6748 and invites you to come make new friends.
Society of Women Engineers of CSRA
The SWE will meet Feb. 12 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a dinner and presentation by Angelia Holmes on “Strategies to Boost Your Life and Career – How to Get Out of Your Own Way.” If you are interested in attending, register with Michele O’Shaughnessy at mmo3@bellsouth.net no later than Feb. 11. Send Michele your name, email and cell phone. The location is at Red Lobster at 2847 Washington Road in Augusta. Plan to pay for your own meal and preorder.
Heart Show rehearsals underway in earnest
This show is shaping up to be good fun, as the cast, musicians and crew prepare for “Knights of the Heart Table” for six shows at the Etherredge Center from Feb. 26 through March 1. For times and ticket information, in case you do not have yours yet, visit the website at aikenwomensheartboard.com or call Karen Wyont at 803-649-7650. These benefits are part of the fabric of Aiken, benefitting the American Heart Association for more than 50 years, to the tune of $2.3 million plus. Such incredible talent is once again volunteering their time, with gratitude and support from the Aiken Women’s Heart Board.
Habitat women builds
While the informational kick off meeting has already been held, it may not be too late to get involved. These skills clinics will also contain good advice.
There will be skills clinics for women volunteers at Lowes on Saturdays in February, and the build itself will follow these clinics on Fridays and Saturdays in March. You can get more information from Judy Sennett, co-chair, at jsennett@gforcecable.com or by calling 803-644-8814 or 803-502-0683. Judy Miller is the other co-chair, by the way. Hats off to these women and their contributions to our community!