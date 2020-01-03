Aiken County Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build team is kicking off their 2020 program, during which women volunteers will be offered training and then build the 12th Women Build house in Aiken County.
There will be an informational kickoff meeting for the 2020 Women Build program on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road. All women interested in learning more about the program are invited to attend, and should enter through the sanctuary doors on the Whiskey Road side of the church complex.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet the homeowner candidate for whom the house will be built and meet other new and experienced volunteers as well.
The Women Build program provides a great environment for women to gain lifelong skills and make new friends while helping a deserving partner family, and invites women of all ages to join in.
The Aiken County Women Build theme is “Women Helping Women – No One Does It Alone.”
Through building safe affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity empowers volunteers and helps program participants to achieve the dream of homeownership. Participants are in need of better housing, willing to partner with Habitat, and must be able to pay an affordable mortgage.
The kickoff meeting will be followed by a series of free 2-hour skills clinics on Saturday mornings in February, and the construction work is expected to begin in early March.
Lowe’s of Aiken at 2470 Whiskey Road has partnered with the Aiken Women Build team since the first build, and will once again provide four free training clinics for interested women from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays leading up to the beginning of the 12th Women Build home construction.
The 2020 skills clinic schedule includes:
• Feb. 1: Site & Tools Safety + Framing Part I
• Feb. 8: Site & Tools Safety + Framing Part II
• Feb. 15: How to Sheath Exterior Walls
• Feb. 22: How to Install Exterior Siding
Advance registration is required for the free clinics at Lowe’s and volunteers may register online now at https://habitataiken.charityproud.org/VolunteerRegistration/Index/1272.
For questions or help with the registration process, call volunteer coordinator Ron Patterson at the Habitat for Humanity office at 803-642-9295, x 5.
Volunteer work days on the 12th Women Build home will take place on Fridays and Saturdays beginning on March 6-7, and the home is expected to be complete before the end of June.
While experienced male Habitat volunteers (“super-advisors”) will provide guidance and assistance, the house will be built in Aiken primarily by women volunteers.
The schedule and registration details for construction days for the Women Build house will be provided during the Jan. 14 kickoff meeting.
For general questions about the Women Build program, call 803-502-0683 or 803-644-8814.