The Shepeard Community Blood Center will host its 14th annual Donate for Life blood drive in Aiken this week as the center's local blood supply once again dwindles to a critically low amount.
Shepeard, which provides blood to local hospitals across the area, has an "urgent" need of all blood types after a hard-hitting flu season drained reserves in February, according to a news release.
Although the center regularly experiences a seasonal impact in its blood supply due to influenza, this year the threat of a potential COVID-19 outbreak has placed Shepeard under additional pressure to restock its supply quickly as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.
Donate for Life is Shepeard's largest blood drive of the year, according to a news release.
It will be held all day Wednesday at Centennial Corporate Park in Aiken. There will be prize giveaways throughout the day and free food for all donors.
Donors with Type O negative or Type O positive are especially needed. All blood donations made to Shepeard go directly to local medical facilities such as Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Augusta University Medical Center and the Children's Hospital of Georgia.
Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, have a photo ID and be at least 17 to donate. Donors who are 16 can only donate with written consent from a parent or guardian.
Donors are screened for illnesses each time they donate and may be deferred for 28 days if they don't meet health requirements.