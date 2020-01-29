State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and other top health officials held a conference in Columbia on Wednesday to discuss the state's response and containment measures to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
Although the outbreak originated in China, cases have been identified in multiple countries, including the United States, primarily from travelers who visited the Wuhan area recently.
During the conference, Bell said the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been identified as a respiratory illness, leading public health officials to believe the virus is spread by respiratory droplets through sneezing, coughing, etc.
"The facts that we know about previous coronaviruses do give us good information about what we can do to prevent the spread of the virus," Bell said.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause respiratory infections, from colds to pneumonia. The recent outbreak was believed to have been transmitted from animals to people, but the virus is now spreading through human-to-human contact.
Bell said those with close contact with the infected, such as healthcare workers, are the most at risk. However, she also cautioned that "in today's connected world, an outbreak anywhere is a risk everywhere."
So far, no cases of the virus have been reported in South Carolina. Five cases have been reported in California, Washington, Illinois and Arizona.
Earlier on Wednesday, world health officials expressed "great concern" about the virus spreading outside of China. For the second day, the number of infections has grown dramatically.
On Wednesday, nearly 6,000 people had been diagnosed with the virus, and 132 deaths have been reported in connection to the virus.
Health officials, including Bell, are in agreement that more study needs to be done to help combat the spread of the new virus.
"The immediate risk to the U.S. population at this time is low," Bell said, citing reasons such as increased health surveillance and China's crackdown on transit going to and from the Wuhan area.
Bell said the CDC and SCDHEC are mounting an "aggressive" public health response so any potential cases of the new coronavirus in South Carolina can be identified early and healthcare providers can take the appropriate responses.
Given that the initial symptoms of the virus can resemble the flu, Bell also encouraged everyone who is able to do so to get a flu shot.
Bell said symptoms of the virus typically develop within 14 days, but it is the fact that patients can spread the virus long before symptoms develop that is "concerning."
Bell said "simple" health tips, such as washing hands frequently and covering coughs, can help prevent the spread of both the new coronavirus and the flu.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.