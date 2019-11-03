Local residents can vote online daily for their favorite medical professionals and practices in the second annual Aiken's Choice Top Docs contest.
Online voting is live now, and medical categories previously featured in the Aiken Standard's annual Aiken's Choice business contest are now exclusively featured in Aiken's Choice Top Docs.
Residents can participate once per day online at aikenstandard.com/TopDocs.
"The Aiken Standard received over 10,000 nominations and votes in 2019, and we are happy to kick off the second annual Aiken's Choice Top Docs contest," said Lindsey McCullough, Aiken Standard advertising manager.
The contest begins with voting for the nominations phase; voting began Friday, Nov. 1, and will end Saturday, Nov. 30.
After the nominations phase, the top five nominees in each of the 40-plus categories will move on to the voting phase. The finalists' voting phase will take place Dec. 6 and end Dec. 31.
Aiken Standard staff decided to split Aiken's Choice due to the increasing size of the event.
The majority of the nominating and voting process for Top Docs will take place online.
"Local residents can vote online once per day, and we'll have a print ballot in the newspaper for print readers, too" McCullough said.
A printed nomination ballot will be published in the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 6. Residents can request a print nomination ballot by calling the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311 or by stopping by the Business Office at 326 Rutland Drive.
A printed finalist voting ballot will be published in the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star newspapers on Dec. 11.
The winner of each category, along with one runner-up finalist, will be recognized at a celebration ceremony in January after voting ends.
To vote, visit aikenstandard.com/topdocs.