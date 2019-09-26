Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its 40th United States Rally Celebration service at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson, pastor of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, will be the guest minister.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Youth Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Center St., Perry, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Roderick A. Holland of Jerusalem Branch Baptist Church will be in charge of the service. The Rev. Wayne Abney is the pastor.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold a fifth Sunday worship event titled Women and Young Ladies in Hats and Pearls at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Pastor Troy Niper will bring the message. Men and young men are encouraged to attend as well. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Road, Wagener, will hold a Men and Women in Black and White service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. James C. Green and the New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Swansea will be the guests. For more information, call 803-649-7525. The Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith Jr. is the pastor.
Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave., will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Moussa "Bolokada" Conde, a master drummer from Kissidougou, Guinea, will be the guest. Bolokada is widely regarded as an expert in Malinke or Mandinka rhythms. He will lead a drum class from 1 to 4 p.m. following the service. The cost of the class is $30. For more information or to register for the class, email julieevonna@gmail.com. Drums will be available at the class.
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Church in the Park service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Perry Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E. The event will offer food, fun and fellowship.
Miracle Temple of Deliverance, 3731 Richland Ave. W., will hold and Old-Fashion Baptism service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Light refreshments will be served. Aaron Woodward is the pastor. For more information, call 803-349-6779.
Revivals
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will hold revival every Wednesday in October at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Bobby Donaldson from Union Baptist Church in Bamberg will speak Oct. 2; the Rev. Darrell Blocker of Jordan Baptist Church in Williston will speak Oct. 9; the Rev. Ernie Murray of Magnolia Baptist Church will speak Oct. 16; and the Rev. Christopher Holley of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton will speak Oct. 22. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold revival Oct. 21-23 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Ben Reams will be the revivalist. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold its 150th homecoming anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate the anniversary of its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustees at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The Rev. Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Paul Bush is the pastor.
Highland Pines Baptist Church, 1530 Hampton Ave. N.W., will celebrate at 60 years homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A catered meal and fellowship will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will celebrate its 145th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be no morning service. The Rev. Darrell Blocker and the Jordan Baptist Church of Williston will be the guests. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Pastor's Aide Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will celebrate its 25th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Bishop Dwight of Bibleway of AIken will be the guest speaker. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will celebrate its 121st church anniversary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The theme is "A Call to Worship." Pastor Ronald Thurmond of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church will be the guest messenger. The Rev. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, call 803-292-1447 or email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island, will celebrate its sixth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marvin Morgan and First Lady Jan Morgan at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Wilbert A. Newman, pastor of Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Chinquapin Baptist Church, 1416 Chinquapin Church Road, Batesburg, will celebrate the fourth pastor's anniversary of Apostle Robert C. Ratliff Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Dennis Jackson, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Batesburg-Leesville, will be the guest speaker.
Corinth Baptist Church, 805 S. Main St., New Ellenton, will hold its homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The Rev. Brancie Stephens will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Jason Redd is the pastor.
Music/dramas
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Miscellaneous
The Men's and Women's Departments of Bethany Full Gospel Church No. 2, 104 Sabra Ave., New Ellenton, will hold its first Four Season's Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. For more information, call Minister Michelle Nelson at 706-941-1202 or Sister Judy Williams at 803-257-3978. Trudy S. Boyd is the pastor.
A Marriage Ministry will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Union Baptist Church.
The youth ministry of Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church, 170 Old Barnwell Road, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Tables are available for $15. For more information, call Sister Nikie Roach at 803-508-5550.
The Youth Ministry at Valley Fair Baptist Church will hold a game night fellowship event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway. Board games and card games will be available and food will be sold. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will collect water for the Bahamas from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. For more information, call 803-552-6987. Ernest Thomas is the pastor. For more information, call 803-522-9355.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold a 100 Men, Women and Youth in Black and White fundraiser at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The Old Macedonia Male Chorus will lead the praise service and the Rev. Limuer Myers will be the guest messenger. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive S.W., will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees can enjoy authentic German food, music and fellowship. All ages are welcome. For more information and to RSVP, call Kathy at 803-439-2734 or 803-514-2218.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Greater Faith Ministries, 150 Charles St., Barnwell, will hold an Angel Wings food giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. First time applicants will need a valid ID. For more information, call 803-259-0405.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).