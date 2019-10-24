Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Road, Wagener, will hold a Men and Women in Black and White service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. James C. Green and the New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Swansea will be the guests. For more information, call 803-649-7525. The Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith Jr. is the pastor.
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Family and Friends Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Louis Coley and the Old Piney Grove Baptist Church of Edgefield will be the guests. All are welcome.
New Life Outreach Ministries, 616 Edgefield Road Suite 100, North Augusta, will hold a pre-anniversary service at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. W.E. Gasque is the senior pastor. For more information, call 803-257-2833 or 646-261-0463.
Old Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1167 Lincoln Ave., will hold its 23rd pastor's appreciation service for the Rev. Ronald Thurmond at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, pastor of Mount Anna Baptist Church, will be the spiritual messenger.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold a Worship in Pink Sunday in honor of national breast cancer awareness at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Altar prayer is at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday school at 9 a.m. Children's church is available for youth up to age 10. All are welcome. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Magnolia Baptist Church, 2420 Wire Road, will hold a Worship in Pink Service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear pink. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-643-0550. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. is the pastor.
On A Mission Ministries, 338 Pine Log Road, will hold worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Bible study will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Prophet Willie B. Gaines is the senior pastor. All are welcome.
Revivals
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold a one-night pre-church anniversary revival service at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The Rev. George C. Miller III, pastor of Elim Baptist Church of Augusta will be the revival messenger. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Willie Patton, pastor of Republican Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield, will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served.
Mine Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its church anniversary at 12:15 p.m. Intercessory prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school will be at 11 a.m.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will celebrate its 125th church anniversary and homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The Rev. Billy Smith and the Building the Kingdom Ministries will be the guests. Dinner will be served. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Rev. Dr. Thurmond Bowens Jr. and the Trinity Baptist Church family of Columbia will be the guests. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W., will hold a Jubilee Celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church's Family Life Center.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Gospel Truth Trio and the Harper Brothers will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Miscellaneous
Wesley United Methodist Church, 220 Richland Ave. N.E., will hold a lunch and learn series in celebration of its 134th church anniversary. Sessions will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, the program will be Recognizing and Responding to Symptoms of Mental Illness and Depression. Hillary Kiers will be the guest speakers. The Rev. Anthony D. Caldwell is the pastor. For more information, call 803-642-9677 or 843-598-6623.
St. Noah Church of God in Christ, 261 Charleston St., will hold a New Life Brethren in Unity Meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call the church at 803-648-7446.
St. Noah Church of God in Christ, 261 Charleston St., will hold its annual Women's Tea at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call the church at 803-648-7446.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Corinth Baptist Church, 805 S. Main St., New Ellenton.
The Langley Church of God, 2444 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold a car show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Admission is free, car entry is $25. For more information, evmail langleycog.office@gmail.com.
Mine Creek Baptist Church will hold a community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Topics will include your health recommendations, safety tips and insurance questions.
An information session on Family Promise will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Family Promise is a national nonprofit, non denominational organization that helps homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response including shelter, meals and support services. For more information, visit familypromise.org.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road. There will be a pumpkin carving contest and costume contest, free food, candy and hayrides.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive, will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Maranatha Baptist Church, 1617 Columbia Highway, will hold a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be games and refreshments. For more information, call 803-557-4732.
A trunk-or-treat event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, Nov. 15, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).