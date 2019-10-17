Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, Oct. 20, at 301-B Currycomb Drive. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9560.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Road, Wagener, will hold a Men and Women in Black and White service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. James C. Green and the New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Swansea will be the guests. For more information, call 803-649-7525. The Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith Jr. is the pastor.
Jerusalem Baptist Church in Ridge Spring will host the Men and Women Fellowship program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Jimmy Gilchrist of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in McCormick. Bring a friend.
First Providence Baptist Church, 315 Barton Road, North Augusta, will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The theme will be God Will Leave the Light on for You. Minister Wyatte Brown will speak.
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Family and Friends Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Louis Coley and the Old Piney Grove Baptist Church of Edgefield will be the guests. All are welcome.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its 11th pastoral appreciation service for Pastor Joseph B. Williams Sr. at 2 p.m Sunday, Oct. 20. The Rev. Dr. William B. Blount of the Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
New Life Outreach Ministries, 616 Edgefield Road Suite 100, North Augusta, will hold a pre-anniversary service at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. W.E. Gasque is the senior pastor. For more information, call 803-257-2833 or 646-261-0463.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold a cancer awareness program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 803-522-7165.
Old Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1167 Lincoln Ave., will hold its 23rd pastor's appreciation service for the Rev. Ronald Thurmond at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, pastor of Mount Anna Baptist Church, will be the spiritual messenger.
Greater Faith Fellowship, 905 E. Pine Log Road, will hold a pastor's appreciation service for Dr. Olen and Gladiola Jessie at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A dinner will be served after the service.
Revivals
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will hold revival every Wednesday in October at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Darrell Blocker of Jordan Baptist Church in Williston will speak Oct. 9; the Rev. Ernie Murray of Magnolia Baptist Church will speak Oct. 16; and the Rev. Christopher Holley of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton will speak Oct. 22. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold revival Oct. 21-23 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Ben Reams will be the revivalist. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
New Life Outreach Ministries, 616 Edgefield Road Suite 100, North Augusta, will hold its fall revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24. The Rev. Davis and his wife will be the guest speakers. For more information, call 803-257-2833 or 646-261-0463.
Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will hold revival Oct. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Eric Butler, pastor of Saint Phillip Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-652-1717.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold its 150th homecoming anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Highland Pines Baptist Church, 1530 Hampton Ave. N.W., will celebrate at 60 years homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A catered meal and fellowship will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will celebrate its 25th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Bishop Dwight of Bibleway of Aiken will be the guest speaker. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will celebrate its 11th pastoral appreciation for Pastor Joseph B. Williams Sr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct 20. The Rev. Dr. William B. Blount of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, Augusta, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the anniversary of their youth choir at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Coleman Ridge Baptist Church, 1605 McCreight Road, Johnston, will celebrate its 142nd church anniversary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Rev. Korie Booker, pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Dublin, Georgia, will be the guest speaker. Sunday school will start at noon. The Rev. TJ Conley is the pastor.
Welcome Traveler's Baptist Church, 617 Wire Road will celebrate its 136th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Rev. Christopher L. Holley Sr., pastor of Four Mile Missionary Baptist, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. James Arthur Adams is the pastor. For more information, call 803-642-2815.
Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. The Rev. Willie Patton, pastor of Republican Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield, will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served.
Mine Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its church anniversary at 12:15 p.m. Intercessory prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school will be at 11 a.m.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Gospel Truth Trio and the Harper Brothers will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Miscellaneous
Wesley United Methodist Church, 220 Richland Ave. N.E., will hold a lunch and learn series in celebration of its 134th church anniversary. Sessions will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 23 and 30. On Oct. 23, the program will be Effectively Communicating with Elected Officials, Voting and the 2020 Census. Beverly Clyburn and Rev. William Clyburn will be the guest speakers. On Oct. 30, the program will be Recognizing and Responding to Symptoms of Mental Illness and Depression. Hillary Kiers will be the guest speakers. The Rev. Anthony D. Caldwell is the pastor. For more information, call 803-642-9677 or 843-598-6623.
Mine Creek Baptist Church will hold a community health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Topics will include your health recommendations, safety tips and insurance questions.
An information session on Family Promise will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Family Promise is a national nonprofit, non denominational organization that helps homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response including shelter, meals and support services. For more information, visit familypromise.org.
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold its monthly Trash & Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive, will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Maranatha Baptist Church, 1617 Columbia Highway, will hold a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be games and refreshments. For more information, call 803-557-4732.
A trunk-or-treat event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Jerusalem Baptist Church in Ridge Spring will hold a Men's and Women's Fellowship program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Rev. Jimmy Gilchrist of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in McCormick will be the guest speaker.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).