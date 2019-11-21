Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Road, Wagener, will hold a Men and Women in Black and White service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. James C. Green and the New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Swansea will be the guests. For more information, call 803-649-7525. The Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith Jr. is the pastor.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold Candlelight Communion services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold an ordination service for Son of the House, Minister Benjamin Thurmond at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Nathaniel Dunn of the McCullum Branch Baptist Church will deliver the message. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Union Baptist Church of Aiken will hold a Senior's Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Luncheon will follow the program.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Nathaniel Odom at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. Riley Brown, pastor of Zion Grove Baptist Church in Martin, will be the guest speaker.
Oakwood Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Christopher Holley, pastor of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton, will be the guest speaker.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Gloryland and the Chordsmen Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Living Christmas Tree performances, "Christmas Down Memory Lane," will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. The event will feature local singers and actors. Tickets are free and are available at the church office. For more information, call 803-648-4167.
An 18th century harp program performed by Rebecca Winans will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Horn's Creek Church Museum, 475 Old Stage Road, Edgefield. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 803-637-4027. Proceeds will benefit the Oakley Park Museum.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold its annual Christmas program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, call 803-522-7165.
Beer and Carols will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. All are welcome to come, enjoy a beverage and sing carols. Those who play an instrument and want to join the band should come by 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Adam Carnell at 803-354-1154.
The Triumphant Trumpets at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark. They also will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at South Aiken Baptist Church, 980 Dougherty Road.
The Rollins Brass Band will perform at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road.
The Rollins Christian Big Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark.
Miscellaneous
Advent Soup Suppers and Advent Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Advent services will follow the meal at 7 p.m. These are open to anyone seeking fellowship and an opportunity to reflect on the approach of Christmas. All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 96 Edisto Road, Johnston, will hold a Clemson and USC Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Cleve Walker from WAFJ will be the guest speaker. There will be door prizes, trivia and tailgate food. An offering will be taken for the Johnson Food Bank. The Rev. Ricky Stokely is the pastor.
The Mission Ministry of Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Jackson, will hold a free giveaway of clothes, household items, kids clothing, toys and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, email silver.bluff@aol.com.
Union Baptist Church of Aiken will hold a Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The Rev. David R. Williams will be the teacher.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.