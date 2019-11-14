Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services at 1024 Brookhaven Drive on Sunday, Nov. 17. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For the address or information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Road, Wagener, will hold a Men and Women in Black and White service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. James C. Green and the New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Swansea will be the guests. For more information, call 803-649-7525. The Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith Jr. is the pastor.
Mount Harris Missionary Baptist Church will hold an O'Give Thanks service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Rev. Eric Butler and the Saint Phillips Baptist Church family will be the guests. A potluck dinner will be served. The Rev. Cathy Patterson is the pastor. For more information, call the church at 803-226-0615.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold its annual Men's Day Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold Candlelight Communion services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold an ordination service for Son of the House, Minister Benjamin Thurmond at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Nathaniel Dunn of the McCullum Branch Baptist Church will deliver the message. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Union Baptist Church of Aiken will hold a Senior's Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Luncheon will follow the program.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church will hold an installation service for their pastor, Roydell Dicks Sr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Pastor Paul Bush of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will bring the message. For more information, call 803-649-7759.
Revivals
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Rev. Dr. Thurmond Bowens Jr. and the Trinity Baptist Church family of Columbia will be the guests. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton, will celebrate the fourth pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Christopher L. Holley Sr. at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The Rev. Raford Roundtree, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Jackson, will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. For more information, call 803-652-1717.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Nathaniel Odom at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Rev. Riley Brown, pastor of Zion Grove Baptist Church in Martin, will be the guest speaker.
Oakwood Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Christopher Holley, pastor of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton, will be the guest speaker.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate its 54th choir anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. All community choirs are welcome to participate. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Mt Moriah Baptist Church, 1226 Barksdale Ferry Road, McCormick, will celebrate the ninth pastor's anniversary for the Rev. Jimmy Gilchrist and First Lady Sylvia Gilchrist at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Rev. Karlton Howard, pastor of Noah's Ark Missionary Baptist Church in Keysville, Ga., will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-480-4599.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Gloryland and the Chordsmen Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Living Christmas Tree performances will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. The event will feature local singers and actors. Tickets are free and are available at the church office. For more information, call 803-648-4167.
“Christmas Story Live: The Life of Jesus" will be performed in Fort Mill on Nov. 15. If anyone is interested in attending, call Rosa L. Robinson at 803-648-5179. The cost will include the show, dinner and transportation.
An 18th century harp program performed by Rebecca Winans will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Horn's Creek Church Museum, 475 Old Stage Road, Edgefield. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 803-637-4027. Proceeds will benefit the Oakley Park Museum.
Jose Reyes-Ortiz will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Catholic Church of the Most Holy Trinity, 720 Telfair St., Augusta. He will play the church's historic Jardine pipe organ. The organ is thought to have been built in New York during the Civil War but was not installed until October 1868 because of the Union blockade of Southern ports. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 706-724-2485 ext. 215 or email kshafer@saintpauls.org.
Miscellaneous
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold its monthly Trash & Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 96 Edisto Road, Johnston, will hold a Clemson and USC Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Cleve Walker from WAFJ will be the guest speaker. There will be door prizes, trivia and tailgate food. An offering will be taken for the Johnson Food Bank. The Rev. Ricky Stokely is the pastor.
The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the private dining room of AnShu Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. They will discuss "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris. Discussion will follow lunch. A signed copy of the book will be raffled with proceeds from the raffle going to the synagogue for ongoing maintenance. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call 571-243-7937.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, Nov. 15, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
The Jubilee Club will meet at Millbrook Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. The entertainment will be a presentation of songs by Bettina Johnson. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).