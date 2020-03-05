Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
On A Mission, 338 Pine Log Road, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday and Bible study on Friday at 7 p.m. Willie Gaines is the pastor. For more information, call 803-218-8026.
Faith Community Fellowship Church, 157 W. Frontage Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Coffee and donuts are available before the Thursday service. For more information, email pastorkidd77@gmail.com.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Road, will hold CSRA Youth Minister Prayer Nights on April 6, May 4 and June 1. The Rev. Cornelius Jenkins is the pastor.
All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. N.E., will present the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. each Friday. For more information, call 803-648-9991 or visit allsaintsaiken.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, will observe Lent with midweek services on Wednesdays through April 1. A simple meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold its 100 Women in White at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Michelle Bush will be the guest minister. The Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-652-3153.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church will hold its annual Family & Friends Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 8. The Rev. Billy Smith will be the speaker for the day.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold its annual Willing Workers Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22. The Rev. Anthony Gadson, pastor of St. Peters Baptist Church in Elko, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome.
Mine Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, March 8. The Rev. Willie Patten, pastor of Republican Grove Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Johnny Peterson is the pastor.
Revivals
Zion Hill Baptist Church of Wagener will hold its Winter Revival March 9-11 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Lester Smalls will speak Monday; the Rev. Joseph Williams will speak Tuesday; and the Rev. Daryl Waymyers will speak Wednesday. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its Spring Revival service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Haskell Staley, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Salley, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave., will hold its annual Winter Revival beginning at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 8, with Dr. James Forbes as revivalist. Revival will continue at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, with Forbes as revivalist. Revival will also be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with the Rev. Sean Dogan of Long Branch Baptist Church in Greenville as revivalist; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, with the Rev. Brendolyn Boseman of Hudson Memorial CME Church as revivalist. For more information, call 803-644-3994.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate its pastor's ninth anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Clarence Hill and Mt. Transfiguration will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Gray Mare Hollow Road, will celebrate the anniversary of its pastor the Rev. Wayne Abney at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Rev. Dr. Chauncey A. Scott and the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Oasis and the Heartfelt Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Friendship Baptist Church will perform its annual Black History play, "Traveling While Black from 1936-1966" from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The public is invited. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
The Imani Milele Children's Choir from Uganda will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Drive, Graniteville. The choir is a voice for Uganda's orphaned and vulnerable children. The concert is free and all are welcome. A free will offering will be collected for the choir. For more information, call 803-663-6809 or email stjamesnewsinfo@gmail.com.
A Mental Health Workshop titled "How is My Mental Health," will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Four Mile Baptist Church, 601 Jackson Ave., New Ellenton. Guest speakers will be Renee Green and Cindy Smith. They will discuss mental health, spirituality, compassion and overcoming challenges. The Rev. Christopher L. Holley Sr. is the pastor.
Miscellaneous
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, March 13, and may be made by calling Susan at 803-648-8126.
Pastor Dr. Timothy Williams Sr. will hold a workshop titled "Doing the Greater Works" at the River Golf Club, 307 Riverside Drive, North Augusta, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The workshop will provide practical education and training on how to use your anointing to minister healing, deliverance and blessings on others. For more information, call 803-257-8111 or email thepersonalitygroup@gmail.com.
Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 95 Edisto St., Johnston, will hold a Barbecue Chicken Plate Sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The plate will consist of half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and bread. Plates are $8. The Rev. Ricky E. Stokely is the pastor. For more information, call 706-840-5413.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a men's prayer breakfast Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Details are at 803-649-7759.
Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy will hold a Black History Program in honor of the Rev. Alexander Bettis of the Bettis Junior College and Mt. Canaan Baptist Association at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the A.W. Nicholson Building on the campus of Bettis Academy, 78 Nicholson Road, Trenton. The Rev. Dr. George L. Brightharp will be the speaker. Admission is free.
The churches of Aiken will sponsor ecumenical lunches each Wednesday of Lent. Lunches will be at noon March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. St. John's United Methodist Church will host on March 11; First Presbyterian Church will host on March 18; First and Second Baptist churches will host March 25; and St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will host on April 1.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Lindsey Hughes, a representative of Indian Ministries of North America, will be the guest speaker. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.