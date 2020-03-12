Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services at 1024 Brookhaven Drive on Sunday, March 15. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome to worship with us and have questions answered about Quakerism. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
On A Mission, 338 Pine Log Road, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday and Bible study on Friday at 7 p.m. Willie Gaines is the pastor. For more information, call 803-218-8026.
Faith Community Fellowship Church, 157 W. Frontage Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Coffee and donuts are available before the Thursday service. For more information, email pastorkidd77@gmail.com.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Road, will hold CSRA Youth Minister Prayer Nights on April 6, May 4 and June 1. The Rev. Cornelius Jenkins is the pastor.
All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. N.E., will present the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent. For more information, call 803-648-9991 or visit allsaintsaiken.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, will observe Lent with midweek services on Wednesdays through April 1. A simple meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold its annual Willing Workers Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22. The Rev. Anthony Gadson, pastor of St. Peters Baptist Church in Elko, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold its Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 12. A fellowship breakfast will be served. This will be the only service for the day. All are welcome. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-649-7759.
Hazel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Hazel Grove Road, Beech Island, will hold a Pastor's Appreciation service for the Rev. Henry Ingram Ser. at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Rev. Joseph Cook will give the sermon. For more information, call 706-399-2910.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Road, will hold its Men's and Women's Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. with worship services at 10:45 a.m. A prayer service is held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Bible study to follow at 7 p.m.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold a pastor's appreciation service for the Rev. Dr. David Easterling at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpond@netzero.com.
Revivals
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its Spring Revival service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Haskell Staley, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Salley, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave., will hold its annual Winter Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with the Rev. Sean Dogan of Long Branch Baptist Church in Greenville as revivalist; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, with the Rev. Brendolyn Boseman of Hudson Memorial CME Church as revivalist. For more information, call 803-644-3994.
New Life Outreach Ministries, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold its spring revival at March 25-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Elder Roy Hooker of St. Noach Church of God in Christ, will be the revivalist. For more information, call 803-257-2833 or 803-278-5043.
Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold its annual spring revival March 16-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. Minister Lorraine Brown, of Greater Faith Fellowship in Aiken, will be the guest minister on Monday. Elder Bobby Dukes, of Ned Branch Baptist Church in Barnwell, will be the guest minister on Tuesday. The Rev. Lorenzo R. Washington, of Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Montmorenci, will be the guest minister on Wednesday. The Rev. Dr. Freddie L. Bush is the pastor.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Holy Night Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpond@netzero.com.
Jordan Missionary Baptist Church will hold its one-day revival at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. John Holston, pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Blackville, will be the guest speaker. Elder David Bryant is the interim pastor.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate its pastor's ninth anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Clarence Hill and Mt. Transfiguration will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Gray Mare Hollow Road, will celebrate the anniversary of its pastor the Rev. Wayne Abney at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Rev. Dr. Chauncey A. Scott and the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 Hankinson St., Jackson, will celebrate its mission anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpond@netzero.com.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 Hankinson St., Jackson, will celebrate its usher's anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpond@netzero.com.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Called Quartet and the Golden Valley Crusaders will perform. A cube steak supper fundraiser will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The Imani Milele Children's Choir from Uganda will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Drive, Graniteville. The choir is a voice for Uganda's orphaned and vulnerable children. The concert is free and all are welcome. A free will offering will be collected for the choir. For more information, call 803-663-6809 or email stjamesnewsinfo@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, March 13, and may be made by calling Susan at 803-648-8126.
Mount Anna Baptist Church will hold a Motorcycle Rally at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 22. All bikers are welcome. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett will deliver the message. A motorcycle blessing will be held in the parking lot following the service.
Pastor Dr. Timothy Williams Sr. will hold a workshop titled "Doing the Greater Works" at the River Golf Club, 307 Riverside Drive, North Augusta, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The workshop will provide practical education and training on how to use your anointing to minister healing, deliverance and blessings on others. For more information, call 803-257-8111 or email thepersonalitygroup@gmail.com.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a men's prayer breakfast Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Details are at 803-649-7759.
Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy will hold a Black History Program in honor of the Rev. Alexander Bettis of the Bettis Junior College and Mt. Canaan Baptist Association at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the A.W. Nicholson Building on the campus of Bettis Academy, 78 Nicholson Road, Trenton. The Rev. Dr. George L. Brightharp will be the speaker. Admission is free.
The churches of Aiken will sponsor ecumenical lunches each Wednesday of Lent. Lunches will be at noon March 18, 25 and April 1 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W. First Presbyterian Church will host on March 18; First and Second Baptist churches will host March 25; and St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will host on April 1.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Lindsey Hughes, a representative of Indian Ministries of North America, will be the guest speaker. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.