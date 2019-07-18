Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, July 21, at 934 Medie Ave., North Augusta. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information or directions, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its fifth Sunday Ministering to Seasoned Citizens Day of Worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 30. All are welcome. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor.
Revivals
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 5-8. The Rev. James Oliphant, pastor of Shiloh Fellowship Church, will be the guest speaker. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, email 803-443-2922.
Oakwood Baptist Church will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 29 through Aug. 1 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Dr. Curtis Blocker, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Langley, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Mt. Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its 2019 revival July 22-24 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Anthony Hooks of Lawson Grove Baptist Church in Hartsville will be the revivalist. The theme is "Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me." Psalm 51:10. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett is the pastor.
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, will hold its 2019 summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Pastor Fred Coit of Ridgewood Baptist Church in Columbia will speak on Sunday. Services will continue July 22-15 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Charlie "CJ" Butler of Cedar Creek Community Church in Columbia will speak Monday. Pastor Darryl E. Waymyers of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cope will speak Tuesday and Wednesday. Pastor Johnnie White of Kingdom Vision Church in Columbia will speak Thursday.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will hold revival July 22-25 at 7 p.m. Guest preachers are the Rev. Robert Ramsey and Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church on Monday night, the Rev. Albert James and Second Providence Baptist Church on Tuesday night, the Rev. James Hogan and New Zion Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday night and the Rev. Jerry Corbett and Mt. Anna Baptist Church on Thursday night. Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its annual summer revival beginning at 1:30 p.m. July 21 with the Rev. Johnnie L. Smith, pastor of Rosa Hill Baptist Church, Wagener, and continuing at 7 p.m. nightly on July 22-25 with the Rev. William B. Blount, pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, Augusta. All are welcome. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island, will hold its annual summer revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 22-24. The Rev. Roscoe F Perry, pastor of First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Appling, Georgia, will be the revivalist. The Rev. Stevie W. Berry is the pastor.
Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 632 Beaver Dam Road, will hold a one-day revival at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Joseph William, pastor of Ocean Grove Baptist and Frost Branch Baptist churches will be the speaker. The Rev. Phinice Young is the pastor. For more information, call 803-508-3922.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, will hold its summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Revival will continue Aug. 12-15 at 7 p.m. nightly The Rev. Reggie Corley of Friendship Baptist Church of Salley will speak Monday and Tuesday, and the Rev. Paul Bush of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jackson will speak Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call 803-649-7759. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the interim pastor.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Gray Mare Hollow Road, will hold its annual summer revival Aug. 6-8 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Glen Edwards of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in North will be the guest speaker.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 S. Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its summer revival Aug. 5-8 at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call 803-624-2689.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will celebrate its 134th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr., senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit mtannabc.com.
Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 158th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21. The Rev. James A. Adams of Welcome Travelers will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Henry Curry Jr. is the pastor.
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Pine St., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 82nd usher's anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Ethel Woodward of Overseer Miracle Temple of Deliverance will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-295-9569. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate the 102nd usher's anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. C. Craig Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church Family, Silver Bluff Road, will be the special guests. The Rev. Clinton "T.C." Edwards Jr. is the pastor. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Full Reliance and the Golden Valley Crusaders will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Vacation Bible School
Corinth Baptist Church, 805 Main St. S., New Ellenton, will hold Vacation Bible School on July 22-26 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.
Miscellaneous
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold a Trash & Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Proceeds will benefit the church's mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Barnwell First Baptist Church, 161 Allen St., Barnwell, will hold an End of Summer Bargain Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10.
Greater Faith Ministries, 150 Charles St., Barnwell, will hold an Angel Wings food giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July. First time applicants will need a valid ID. For more information, call 803-259-0405.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, July 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).