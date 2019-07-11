Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its fifth Sunday Ministering to Seasoned Citizens Day of Worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 30. All are welcome. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 17579 Atomic Road, will hold its Men's & Women's Day service Sunday, June 30.
Revivals
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 5-8. The Rev. James Oliphant, pastor of Shiloh Fellowship Church, will be the guest speaker. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, email 803-443-2922.
Oakwood Baptist Church will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 29 through Aug. 1 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Dr. Curtis Blocker, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Langley, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine St. New Ellenton, will hold its annual revival meeting July 8-10 at 7 p.m. nightly. The theme will be "Set us on fire Lord – stir us we pray." The Rev. Christopher Holley, pastor of Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church in New Ellenton, will be the guest minister for the week. For more information, call Charlene Hall at 803-295-9569.
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church, 170 Old Barnwell Road, Montmorenci, will hold revival July 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Mt. Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its 2019 revival July 22-24 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Anthony Hooks of Lawson Grove Baptist Church in Hartsville will be the revivalist. The theme is "Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me." Psalm 51:10. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett is the pastor.
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, will hold its 2019 summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Pastor Fred Coit of Ridgewood Baptist Church in Columbia will speak on Sunday. Services will continue July 22-15 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Charlie "CJ" Butler of Cedar Creek Community Church in Columbia will speak Monday. Pastor Chancey Priester of St. Paul Baptist Church in Orangeburg will speak Tuesday and Wednesday. Pastor Johnnie White of Kingdom Vision Church in Columbia will speak Thursday.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will hold revival July 22-25 at 7 p.m. Guest preachers are the Rev. Robert Ramsey and Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church on Monday night, the Rev. Albert James and Second Providence Baptist Church on Tuesday night, the Rev. James Hogan and New Zion Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday night and the Rev. Jerry Corbett and Mt. Anna Baptist Church on Thursday night. Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its annual summer revival beginning at 1:30 p.m. July 21 with the Rev. Johnnie L. Smith, pastor of Rosa Hill Baptist Church, Wagener, and continuing at 7 p.m. nightly on July 22-25 with the Rev. William B. Blount, pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, Augusta. All are welcome. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Silver Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 347 Woodrow Doby Road, Williston, will hold its annual revival July 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of Frost Branch Baptist and Ocean Grove Baptist churches, will be the guest revivalist for the week. the Rev. Dr. Freddie L. Bush is the pastor.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will celebrate its 134th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr., senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit mtannabc.com.
Union Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. David Williams at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The Rev. Jerry Corbett of Mt. Anna Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 158th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21. The Rev. James A. Adams of Welcome Travelers will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Henry Curry Jr. is the pastor.
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Pine St., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 82nd usher's anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Ethel Woodward of Overseer Miracle Temple of Deliverance will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-295-9569. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Full Reliance and the Golden Valley Crusaders will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Vacation Bible School
New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway, will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8-12. The theme is Miraculous Mission. For more information or to register, visit ncpcaiken.org.
South Aiken Baptist Church, 680 Doughtery Road, will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 14-18. The theme is "Paul's Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth" and is open to ages 4 through 12th grade. Family supper will be served each night from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A VBS celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold its Vacation Bible School July 17-19 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. The theme is "S.T.U. Super Training University with Jesus" from Ephesians 6:11. Preschool to adults are invited to join for worship, crafts, food, games and fellowship. Call 803-663-6866 if transportation is needed.
Corinth Baptist Church, 805 Main St. S., New Ellenton, will hold Vacation Bible School on July 22-26 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.
Miscellaneous
Greater Faith Ministries, 129 Calhoun St., Barnwell, will hold its 2019 Holy Convocation at 7 p.m. nightly July 11-12. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. For more information, call 803-259-0405.
The Outreach Ministry at Carey Hill Baptist Church, 1591 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19. For more information, call 803-663-8810.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share during lunch after the program. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold a Youth Taco Evening with the Word at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. For more information, call Shay at 803-522-7165.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, July 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).