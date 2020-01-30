Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services in the conference room of the USC Aiken School of Nursing, 471 University Parkway, on Sunday, Jan. 19. Those attending should park in Lot A next to the tennis courts and enter through the side door on the left. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome to worship with us and have questions answered about Quakerism. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650. location
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold a black history service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The Rev. Michael O'Neal, pastor of Trinity Outreach Ministry International, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-584-4254.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its annual Women's Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The Rev. Louise Rice, of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Salley, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 2727 Whiskey Road, will hold services beginning at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The Rev. John Culp, founder of Salkehatchie Summer Service, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-4990.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Forever Changed and Debra Perry & Jaidyn's Call will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
A Beer & Hymns event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. All denominations are welcome. If you play an instrument and want to join the band, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous
THe Deaconess Ministry will hold its annual Movie Matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. All are invited to come relax and enjoy a movie. Refreshments will be served. First Lady Emeritus Coleman is the event chairperson. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.