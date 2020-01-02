Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services at 302 Lakeside Drive on Sunday, Jan. 5. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its annual Men's Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The Rev. Timothy Larke of the Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold a pastor's anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The Rev. Henry Ingram and Hazle Grove Baptist Church will be the guests.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary in honor of the Rev. Stevie Berry and First Lady Trina Berry at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The Rev. Martris Mims, pastor of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Oasis and Mercy's Well will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
An Interfaith Sing-Along for the Earth featuring Sam Dack will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
A West African drumming demonstration will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Sunday School Ministry at Cumberland A.M.E. Church will perform its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the church, 111 Kershaw St.
Miscellaneous
A prayer luncheon titled If You Love Me, Feed My Sheep, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 313 Simpkins St., Edgefield. The luncheon will feature music, messages, blessings, prayers, soup and fellowship. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as well as make an offering donation that will be given directly to local food banks. The Rev. David Thompson, vicar of The Episcopal Church of the Ridge, will serve as the event’s host and leader. The Rev. Deacon Chris Gregory and Essie Nicholson, executive director of Women In Unity, will be featured speakers. Women In Unity children will provide music and blessings. In addition, Deborah Henderson will share her views on food insecurity and poverty in Edgefield County. A variety of local women will offer prayers for the sick, hungry, grieving, hopeless and compromised. To make your reservation, email cotrdok@gmail.com by Wednesday, Jan. 22. All food and money raised will be donated to local food banks.
A lecture titled 500 Years of Islam in America will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 488 Scholar Loop. The lecture is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The 13th annual interfaith celebration People of World Faiths Embracing Justice in Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. The Rev. Dr. William Barber II will be the keynote speaker. Music will be by the Davidson Chorale. The Augusta Jr. Players will perform "Anne and Emmett." For more information, visit prcaugusta.org.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church will hold a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the church's fellowship hall. A prayer for a bountiful blessing in the new year will be given. The Rev. Sammie L. Williams is the pastor.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Jackie Kane, marketing director at Westminster Memory Care, will be the guest speaker. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Meetings
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.