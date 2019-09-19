Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church, 528 Chalk Bed Road, Graniteville, will hold a Women in Red service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The theme is "Equipping, Inspiring & Empowering Women of God." The Rev. Danille Quattlebaum, daughter of the house of Rocksville Baptist Church, Warrenville, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-270-1439.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its 40th United States Rally Celebration service at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson, pastor of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, will be the guest minister.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Youth Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Pine St., New Ellenton, will hold a pastor's appreciation service at 3 p.m Sunday, Sept. 22. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 220 Center St., Perry, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Roderick A. Holland of Jerusalem Branch Baptist Church will be in charge of the service. The Rev. Wayne Abney is the pastor.
Revivals
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will hold revival every Wednesday in October at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Bobby Donaldson from Union Baptist Church in Bamberg will speak Oct. 2; the Rev. Darrell Blocker of Jordan Baptist Church in Williston will speak Oct. 9; the Rev. Ernie Murray of Magnolia Baptist Church will speak Oct. 16; and the Rev. Christopher Holley of Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton will speak Oct. 22. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold its 150th homecoming anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate its 24th homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Sanka Davis of Barnwell will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-584-4254. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate the anniversary of its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustees at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The Rev. Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Paul Bush is the pastor.
Highland Pines Baptist Church, 1530 Hampton Ave. N.W., will celebrate at 60 years homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A catered meal and fellowship will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
Jerusalem Baptist Church in Ridge Spring will celebrate its 142nd church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The Rev. Woodrow Fryer, founder of One Love Ministry in Hephzibah, Georgia, will be the guest speaker.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will celebrate its 145th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be no morning service. The Rev. Darrell Blocker and the Jordan Baptist Church of Williston will be the guests. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 127 Cedar Drive, will celebrate its 113th church anniversary at 2;30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The Rev. Brendlyn J. Boseman, pastor of Hudson Memorial CME Church, will be the anniversary messenger. For more information, call 803-649-3982.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Pastor's Aide Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
New Life Outreach Ministries, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold its 42nd pre-pastoral anniversary celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Guests will be Calvin Scott, minister of music from Reading, Penn.; Minister Robert Ross of Lexington; The Pickney Sisters of North Augusta; the Mt. Zion Male Choir of North Augusta; and the Famous Simpkins Singers. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 484-516-5426.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will celebrate its 25th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Bishop Dwight of Bibleway of AIken will be the guest speaker. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will celebrate its 121st church anniversary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The theme is "A Call to Worship." Pastor Ronald Thurmond of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church will be the guest messenger. The Rev. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, call 803-292-1447 or email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 17th anniversary of its sanctuary choir at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island, will celebrate its sixth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marvin Morgan and First Lady Jan Morgan at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Wilbert A. Newman, pastor of Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Chinquapin Baptist Church, 1416 Chinquapin Church Road, Batesburg, will celebrate the fourth pastor's anniversary of Apostle Robert C. Ratliff Jr. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Dennis Jackson, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Batesburg-Leesville, will be the guest speaker.
Music/dramas
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Miscellaneous
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold a Trash & Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Cumberland AME Church will hold a Pastor's Appreciation Program and Dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The program will honor the Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke Jr. and First Lady Patricia Larke for their second year of service. For more information, call Sister Linda Gray at 803-648-2761.
Union Baptist Church of Aiken will hold a Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The Rev. David R. Williams is the pastor.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will collect water for the Bahamas from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. For more information, call 803-552-6987. Ernest Thomas is the pastor. For more information, call 803-522-9355.
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold Beer & Hymns at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. If you play an instrument and want to join the band, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold a college scholarship fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The program will feature Emma Denny of Crown Christian Church, Jamie R. Lewis of Breakfree Aiken Campus, Labarius Torez Edwards of Carlisle, the Rev. Johnny Brown of the Genesis Church in Gastonia, N.C.; and Bless-Ed Gospel Group of Appling, Georgia. Dr. Freddie L. Bush is the pastor.
Rocksville Baptist Church in Gloverville will hold an Empowerment Conference at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Apostle Loretta Butler will be the guest speaker. William H. Booker is the pastor.
The Mountain Movers Ministry of Saint Phillip Baptist Church of Beech Island will hold a prayer workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Rev. Erc. T. Butler will be the guest presenter. The workshop is free. For more information, call 803-593-4638.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive S.W., will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees can enjoy authentic German food, music and fellowship. All ages are welcome. For more information and to RSVP, call Kathy at 803-439-2734 or 803-514-2218.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Greater Faith Ministries, 150 Charles St., Barnwell, will hold an Angel Wings food giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. First time applicants will need a valid ID. For more information, call 803-259-0405. DO NOT DELETE HAPPENS MONTHLY
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).