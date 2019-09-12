Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1024 Brookhaven Drive. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9560.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church, 528 Chalk Bed Road, Graniteville, will hold a Women in Red service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The theme is "Equipping, Inspiring & Empowering Women of God." The Rev. Danille Quattlebaum, daughter of the house of Rocksville Baptist Church, Warrenville, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-270-1439.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its 40th United States Rally Celebration service at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson, pastor of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, will be the guest minister.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Youth Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold its National Back to Church service Sunday, Sept. 15. Altar prayer will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday school at 9 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10 a.m. Children's church is available for children up to age 10. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Revivals
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 271 Bethlehem Circle, Graniteville, will hold a revival kick-off at 2;30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The Rev. Roosevelt Jones, of House of God, House of Prayer in Warrenton, Georgia, will bring the message. Revival will continue Sept. 16-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Daniel Latimer, of St. Mark Baptist Church in Allendale, will be the guest revivalist. Dr. James Abraham is the pastor. All are welcome.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 127 Cedar Drive, will hold revival Sept. 16-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Walter Newman, pastor of Montmorenci Baptist Church will be the revivalist on Monday; the Rev. Henry Curry, pastor of Old Rosemary Baptist Church will be the revivalist on Tuesday; and the Rev. Mary Ingram, daughter of the house at Mount Zion Baptist Church, will be the revivalist on Wednesday. For more information, call 803-649-3982.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold its 150th homecoming anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate its 24th homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Sanka Davis of Barnwell will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-584-4254. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Ascending Faith Church Ministries, 149 Posey St., will celebrate its 18th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its male chorus at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate the anniversary of its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustees at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The Rev. Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Paul Bush is the pastor.
Mount Anna Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth pastor's anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett on Sunday, Sept. 15. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. followed by worship services at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. John Little of Friendship Baptist church in Washington, D.C., will be the guest speaker.
Highland Pines Baptist Church, 1530 Hampton Ave. N.W., will celebrate at 60 years homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. A catered meal and fellowship will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
Jerusalem Baptist Church in Ridge Spring will celebrate its 142nd church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The Rev. Woodrow Fryer, founder of One Love Ministry in Hephzibah, Georgia, will be the guest speaker.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will celebrate its 145th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be no morning service. The Rev. Darrell Blocker and the Jordan Baptist Church of Williston will be the guests. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 127 Cedar Drive, will celebrate its 113th church anniversary at 2;30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The Rev. Brendlyn J. Boseman, pastor of Hudson Memorial CME Church, will be the anniversary messenger. For more information, call 803-649-3982.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its Pastor's Aide Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-642-2689.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its usher's ministry at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The Rev. Debbie McCain, daughter of the house at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Edgefield, will be the guest messenger. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The King's Cause and the Beulahland Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold its bi-monthly fellowship breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The breakfast is hosted by the Deaconess Ministry and Mother's Board. All are invited. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Seraph Song will perform in concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Road. A love offering will be received.
Miscellaneous
The Jubilee Club will meet at Millbrook Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The entertainment will be an encore performance by Bernice Deloach and the Park Baptist Church Choir of Beech Island. THose attending should bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
The annual Waters Family Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Providence Baptist Church, 3708 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. Those attending should bring a covered dish. For more information, call Carolyn Smith at 803-532-3435 or Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
The youth of Bethany Full Gospel Church No. 2 will hold a Lemonade Stand fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the corner of Main Street and Sabra Avenue in New Ellenton. A variety of lemonade flavors and sweet treats will be available.
Cumberland AME Church will hold a Pastor's Appreciation Program and Dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The program will honor the Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke Jr. and First Lady Patricia Larke for their second year of service. For more information, call Sister Linda Gray at 803-648-2761.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive S.W., will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Attendees can enjoy authentic German food, music and fellowship. All ages are welcome. For more information and to RSVP, call Kathy at 803-439-2734 or 803-514-2218.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a Men's Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. All men are welcome. For more information, call 803-649-7759. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the interim pastor.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold a college scholarship fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Rev. Johnny Brown, pastor of Genesis Church in Gastonia North Carolina, and Bless-ed, a gospel group from Appling, Georgia, will be the special guests.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).