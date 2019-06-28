Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its fifth Sunday Ministering to Seasoned Citizens Day of Worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 30. All are welcome. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 17579 Atomic Road, will hold its Men's & Women's Day service Sunday, June 30.
Revivals
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 5-8. The Rev. James Oliphant, pastor of Shiloh Fellowship Church, will be the guest speaker. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, email 803-443-2922.
Oakwood Baptist Church will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 29 through Aug. 1 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Dr. Curtis Blocker, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Langley, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine St. New Ellenton, will hold its annual revival meeting July 8-10 at 7 p.m. nightly. The theme will be "Set us on fire Lord – stir us we pray." The Rev. Christopher Holley, pastor of Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church in New Ellenton, will be the guest minister for the week. For more information, call Charlene Hall at 803-295-9569.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 125th church anniversary with the dedication of a S.C. Historical Marker and a brick dedication at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, The anniversary service will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. William T. Johnston, pastor of Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Coleman Ridge Baptist Church, 1605 McCreight Road, Johnston, will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of Pastor TJ and First Lady Darlene Conley at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The Rev. Broderick McConico of New Harvest Outreach Ministries in Sparta, Georgia, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-685-7661.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Independent Blvd., will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The Rev. Daviad Mitchum and the Park Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Chauncey A. Scott is the pastor.
Silver Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 347 Woodrow Doby Road, Williston, will hold its annual revival July 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of Frost Branch Baptist and Ocean Grove Baptist churches, will be the guest revivalist for the week. the Rev. Dr. Freddie L. Bush is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Jordan River and the Shireys will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Minister of Music Brother Chris Parker and the Mass Choir will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Greater Faith Fellowship Church, 905 E. Pine Log Road. The event will also feature Christina Shorter, Michael Bolden, Ayanna Burns and the GFF Dance Ministry. Michael Moore will be the special guest. Dr. Olen I. and the Rev. Gladiola Jessie are the pastors. For more information, call 803-262-5685.
Vacation Bible School
New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway, will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8-12. The theme is Miraculous Mission. For more information or to register, visit ncpcaiken.org.
South Aiken Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School July 14-18.
Miscellaneous
Greater Faith Ministries, 129 Calhoun St., Barnwell, will hold its 2019 Holy Convocation at 7 p.m. nightly July 11-12. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. For more information, call 803-259-0405.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share during lunch after the program. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold an anniversary banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Aiken Electric Cooperative, 2790 Wagener Road. The Rev. Dr. Albert James, pastor of Second Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta, will be the guest speaker. Admission is $8 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold a Youth Taco Evening with the Word at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.For more information, call Shay at 803-522-7165.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.