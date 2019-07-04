Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, July 7, at 302 Lakeside Drive. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information or directions, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Revivals
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 5-8. The Rev. James Oliphant, pastor of Shiloh Fellowship Church, will be the guest speaker. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, email 803-443-2922.
Oakwood Baptist Church will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 29 through Aug. 1 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Dr. Curtis Blocker, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Langley, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine St. New Ellenton, will hold its annual revival meeting July 8-10 at 7 p.m. nightly. The theme will be "Set us on fire Lord – stir us we pray." The Rev. Christopher Holley, pastor of Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church in New Ellenton, will be the guest minister for the week. For more information, call Charlene Hall at 803-295-9569.
Magnolia Baptist Church will hold its annual revival services beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Revival will continue at 7 p.m. nightly July 8-11. The Rev. Willie Duncan, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hearth Springs will be the guest minister.
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church, 170 Old Barnwell Road, Montmorenci, will hold revival July 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Williams Chapel Church of God, 212 Abbeville Ave., will hold its annual summer revival July 8-10 at 7 p.m. nightly. Minister Robert Reed with the Williams Chapel Church of God will speak Monday. Minister SHerris Harris with Varnville Church of God will speak Tuesday. Minister Keith Murray with Williams Chapel Church of God will speak Wednesday. Dr. Joyce O'Conner is the pastor. For more information, call 803-649-2318.
Mt. Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its 2019 revival July 22-24 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Anthony Hooks of Lawson Grove Baptist Church in Hartsville will be the revivalist. The theme is "Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me." Psalm 51:10. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett is the pastor.
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield, will hold its 2019 summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Pastor Fred Coit of Ridgewood Baptist Church in Columbia will speak on Sunday. Services will continue July 22-15 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Charlie "CJ" Butler of Cedar Creek Community Church in Columbia will speak Monday. Pastor Chancey Priester of St. Paul Baptist Church in Orangeburg will speak Tuesday and Wednesday. Pastor Johnnie White of Kingdom Vision Church in Columbia will speak Thursday.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 125th church anniversary with the dedication of a S.C. Historical Marker and a brick dedication at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, The anniversary service will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. William T. Johnston, pastor of Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Coleman Ridge Baptist Church, 1605 McCreight Road, Johnston, will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of Pastor TJ and First Lady Darlene Conley at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The Rev. Broderick McConico of New Harvest Outreach Ministries in Sparta, Georgia, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-685-7661.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Independent Blvd., will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The Rev. Daviad Mitchum and the Park Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. The Rev. Chauncey A. Scott is the pastor.
Silver Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 347 Woodrow Doby Road, Williston, will hold its annual revival July 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Joseph Williams, pastor of Frost Branch Baptist and Ocean Grove Baptist churches, will be the guest revivalist for the week. the Rev. Dr. Freddie L. Bush is the pastor.
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will celebrate its 134th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr., senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit mtannabc.com.
Union Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. David Williams at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The Rev. Jerry Corbett of Mt. Anna Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 158th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21. The Rev. James A. Adams of Welcome Travelers will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Henry Curry Jr. is the pastor.
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Pine St., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 82nd usher's anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Ethel Woodward of Overseer Miracle Temple of Deliverance will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-295-9569. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Jordan River and the Shireys will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Minister of Music Brother Chris Parker and the Mass Choir will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Greater Faith Fellowship Church, 905 E. Pine Log Road. The event will also feature Christina Shorter, Michael Bolden, Ayanna Burns and the GFF Dance Ministry. Michael Moore will be the special guest. Dr. Olen I. and the Rev. Gladiola Jessie are the pastors. For more information, call 803-262-5685.
Vacation Bible School
New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway, will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8-12. The theme is Miraculous Mission. For more information or to register, visit ncpcaiken.org.
South Aiken Baptist Church, 680 Daughtery Road, will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 14-18. The theme is Paul's Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth, and is open to ages 4 through 12th grade. Family supper will be served each night from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A VBS celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21.
Miscellaneous
Greater Faith Ministries, 129 Calhoun St., Barnwell, will hold its 2019 Holy Convocation at 7 p.m. nightly July 11-12. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. For more information, call 803-259-0405.
The Outreach Ministry at Carey Hill Baptist Church, 1591 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19. For more information, call 803-663-8810.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share during lunch after the program. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold an anniversary banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Aiken Electric Cooperative, 2790 Wagener Road. The Rev. Dr. Albert James, pastor of Second Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta, will be the guest speaker. Admission is $8 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold a Youth Taco Evening with the Word at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.For more information, call Shay at 803-522-7165.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.