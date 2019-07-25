Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, July 21, at 934 Medie Ave., North Augusta. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information or directions, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Thankful Grove Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Minster Blanch Simmons Wimberly will deliver the sermon.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold its annual Youth Explosion Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Minister Simeone Rhodes, of Miracle Temple Deliverance Church in St. George, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Revivals
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 5-8. The Rev. James Oliphant, pastor of Shiloh Fellowship Church, will be the guest speaker. Westley Guyton is the pastor. For more information, email 803-443-2922.
Oakwood Baptist Church will hold revival at 7 p.m. nightly July 29 through Aug. 1 at Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road. The Rev. Dr. Curtis Blocker, pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Langley, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email w.guyton07@comcast.net.
Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 632 Beaver Dam Road, will hold a one-day revival at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Joseph William, pastor of Ocean Grove Baptist and Frost Branch Baptist churches will be the speaker. The Rev. Phinice Young is the pastor. For more information, call 803-508-3922.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, will hold its summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Revival will continue Aug. 12-15 at 7 p.m. nightly The Rev. Reggie Corley of Friendship Baptist Church of Salley will speak Monday and Tuesday, and the Rev. Paul Bush of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jackson will speak Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call 803-649-7759. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the interim pastor.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Gray Mare Hollow Road, will hold its annual summer revival Aug. 6-8 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Glen Edwards of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in North will be the guest speaker.
Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 S. Hankinson St., Jackson, will hold its summer revival Aug. 5-8 at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call 803-624-2689.
Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island, will hold its annual summer revival beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. James A. Adams, of Welcome Travelers Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Revival will continue July 29 through Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. T.C. Edwards, of Friendship Baptist Church, will be the speaker. For more information, call 803-827-0706. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor.
Mine Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual summer revival July 29-31 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will celebrate its 134th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr., senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit mtannabc.com.
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 701 Pine St., New Ellenton, will celebrate its 82nd usher's anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The Rev. Ethel Woodward of Overseer Miracle Temple of Deliverance will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-295-9569. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate the 102nd usher's anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. C. Craig Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church Family, Silver Bluff Road, will be the special guests. The Rev. Clinton "T.C." Edwards Jr. is the pastor. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Cumberland AME Church will celebrate its 152nd church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Brown Jr., pastor of Greater Target AME Church in Holly Hill, will be the guest speaker. The theme will be Walking in Unity. FOr more information, call 803-648-2761.
Historic Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island, will celebrate its 269th church anniversary beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. The anniversary service will be held at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Williams Jr., pastor of Divine Faith Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, N.C., will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. For more information, call 803-827-0706. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor.
The Anointed Angels Praise Team will celebrate their anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin. All community praise teams are welcome to participate. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will celebrate the first anniversary of its children's choir at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Full Reliance and the Golden Valley Crusaders will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Vacation Bible School
Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Road, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4-9. Classes are available for ages 3 to adult. For more information, call 803-648-8460.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road, will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 28-31. The theme will be To Mars and Beyond. Pre-registration is available online at trinityumcaiken.org. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 803-648-6990.
Miscellaneous
Barnwell First Baptist Church, 161 Allen St., Barnwell, will hold an End of Summer Bargain Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10.
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Road, will hold an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27. For more information, call 803-648-8460.
Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 836 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold a Back to School Bookbag Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Bookbags and school supplies will be available for children Pre-K to 12th grade. Children must be present to receive a bookbag. For more information, call 803-426-1631. Chuck Coburn is the pastor.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.