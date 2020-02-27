Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services in conference room 101C in the USC Aiken School of Nursing, 471 University Parkway, on Sunday, March 1. Park in Lot A next to the tennis courts and enter through the side door on the left. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome to worship with us and have questions answered about Quakerism. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
On A Mission, 338 Pine Log Road, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday and Bible study on Friday at 7 p.m. Willie Gaines is the pastor. For more information, call 803-218-8026.
Faith Community Fellowship Church, 157 W. Frontage Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Coffee and donuts are available before the Thursday service. For more information, email pastorkidd77@gmail.com.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Road, will hold CSRA Youth Minister Prayer Nights on March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. The Rev. Cornelius Jenkins is the pastor.
All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. N.E., will present the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. each Friday. For more information, call 803-648-9991 or visit allsaintsaiken.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, will observe Lent with midweek services on Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1. A simple meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold its 100 Women in White at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Michelle Bush will be the guest minister. The Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-652-3153.
Revivals
Zion Hill Baptist Church of Wagener will hold its Winter Revival March 9-11 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Lester Smalls will speak Monday; the Rev. Joseph Williams will speak Tuesday; and the Rev. Daryl Waymyers will speak Wednesday. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will celebrate the 36th pastoral anniversary of Westley Guyton at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Pastor Calvin Staley of True Testament Church of Jesus Christ will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-443-2922.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate its pastor's ninth anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Clarence Hill and Mt. Transfiguration will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
St. John Baptist Church, 286 Huber Clay Road, Langley, will celebrate the 25th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Curtis J. and First Lady Phyllis Blocker at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, pastor of Mt. Anna Baptist Church, will be the guest minister.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Oasis and the Heartfelt Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Friendship Baptist Church will perform its annual Black History play, "Traveling While Black from 1936-1966" from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The public is invited. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
A Black History celebration featuring an Old Timey Sing-A-Thon by a bonfire will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wagener.
The Imani Milele Children's Choir from Uganda will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Drive, Graniteville. The choir is a voice for Uganda's orphaned and vulnerable children. The concert is free and all are welcome. A free will offering will be collected for the choir. For more information, call 803-663-6809 or email stjamesnewsinfo@gmail.com.
The Choir of St. Paul's Church will perform Evensong at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. The ancient service of vespers is almost entirely sung by the choir in the tradition of English cathedrals and will feature unaccompanied plainchant and the anthem "Save Us, O Lord" by Sird Edward Bairstow. The program is less than an hour, there is no sermon, no offering and a reception will follow. Childcare is available from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit stainpauls.org.
Miscellaneous
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, March 13, and may be made by calling Susan at 803-648-8126.
Pastor Dr. Timothy Williams Sr. will hold a workshop titled "Doing the Greater Works" at the River Golf Club, 307 Riverside Drive, North Augusta, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The workshop will provide practical education and training on how to use your anointing to minister healing, deliverance and blessings on others. For more information, call 803-257-8111 or email thepersonalitygroup@gmail.com.
Financial Peace University will be held in Ward Hall of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. beginning Monday, March 2. The course will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nine weeks. The course, taught by Dave Ramsey, Christ Hogan and Rachel Cruze, will help participants nail a budget, defeat debt and be free of money worries. There will be small discussions and lessons, all rooted in biblical wisdom and common sense. To register, call 803-648-6891 or sign up online at fpu.com/1111900.
Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 95 Edisto St., Johnston, will hold a Barbecue Chicken Plate Sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The plate will consist of half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and bread. Plates are $8. The Rev. Ricky E. Stokely is the pastor. For more information, call 706-840-5413.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a men's prayer breakfast Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. Details are at (803) 649-7759.
The Martha Schofield Alumni & Legacy Annual Founder's Day program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bell Grove Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway. Mr. William C. Price will be the keynote speaker.