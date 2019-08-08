Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Thankful Grove Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Minster Blanch Simmons Wimberly will deliver the sermon.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold its annual Youth Explosion Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Minister Simeone Rhodes, of Miracle Temple Deliverance Church in St. George, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m.
Revivals
Smyrna Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, will hold its summer revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Revival will continue Aug. 12-15 at 7 p.m. nightly The Rev. Reggie Corley of Friendship Baptist Church of Salley will speak Monday and Tuesday, and the Rev. Paul Bush of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jackson will speak Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call 803-649-7759. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the interim pastor.
Mealing Grove Baptist Church will hold revival Aug. 12-15 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Old Rosemary Missionary Baptist Church, 1044 Old Barnwell Road, will hold its summer revival Aug. 12-15 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. George Brightharp of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church of Trenton will speak on Monday and Tuesday. The Rev. Craig Myers of Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield will speak on Wednesday, and the Rev. Rubin W. Jackson of ZIon Hill Baptist Church in Salley will speak on Thursday. For more information, call 803-649-7448.
Chinquapin Baptist Church, 1416 Chinquapin Church Road, Batesburg, will hold its one-day revival at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Bishop Brian White, pastor of House of God in Beaufort, will be the guest speaker. Apostle Robert C. Ratliff Sr. is the pastor.
Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway, will hold its annual revival beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Revival will continue Aug. 12-14 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Union Baptist Church will hold revival Aug. 26-28 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Barney Glover will speak Monday, Pastor Louis Corley will speak Tuesday and the Rev. Reginald White will speak Wednesday.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate the 102nd usher's anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. C. Craig Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church Family, Silver Bluff Road, will be the special guests. The Rev. Clinton "T.C." Edwards Jr. is the pastor. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Cumberland AME Church will celebrate its 152nd church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Brown Jr., pastor of Greater Target AME Church in Holly Hill, will be the guest speaker. The theme will be Walking in Unity. For more information, call 803-648-2761.
New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road, will celebrate the first anniversary of its children's choir at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
Mealing Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 132nd church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. John Dingle of Union Baptist Church in Barnwell will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Wilbert A. Newman Jr. is the pastor.
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, will celebrate its 150th church anniversary Sunday, Aug. 25. The 150th reunion choir will perform at 9:45 a.m. The anniversary service will be at 2 p.m. with William Blount, pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta.
Union Baptist Church will celebrate its 102 church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Phinice Young of Young Rosemary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The King's Cause and the Beulahland Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The theatrical play, "Who Killed the Church," will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Miscellaneous
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry will hold a church picnic at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, in Summerfield Park, 738 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway, will hold its Prayer in the Garden event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The public is invited.
Culbertson Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 647 E. Elko St., Williston, will hold 100 Suits: Stand Out. Stand Up. Stand Tall. Aug. 24-25. A luncheon and meet and greet will be held at noon Saturday. Kevin Livingston, national president and CEO of 100 Suits for 100 Men and William Frank Toney Jr., Williston chapter president, will be the guest speakers. A worship event and pop-up shop will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, email toneyw31@gmail.com.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The 49th memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in New Ellenton. The event is sponsored by Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine Street, New Ellenton. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
The Free Riders MC Inc. will hold its annual Back2School Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Second Baptist Complex, 1149 York St. The event will feature free book bags filled with school supplies, food, bounce houses, games and more. Parents should be present with their children. For more information, call Carol Scurry at 803-761-1543.
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share during lunch after the program. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
Greater Faith Ministries and Renewed Faith will hold their 2019 Diamonds and Pearls Women's Conference on Aug. 16 and 17. Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Renewed Faith, 470 Water St., Allendale. The conference begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Greater Faith Ministries, 179 Calhoun St., Barnwell. For more information, call 803-584-5378 or 803-259-0404.
Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 836 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold a Back to School Bookbag Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Bookbags and school supplies will be available for children Pre-K to 12th grade. Children must be present to receive a bookbag. For more information, call 803-426-1631. Chuck Coburn is the pastor.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, Aug. 16, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
Christians in Media will hold the fifth annual March for Jesus – Augusta on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event will begin with a Walk to the Commons at 8:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the walk should gather near Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta. Prayer, praise and music will be held at the Commons until noon. The goal of this event is to celebrate the unity shared by those who follow Jesus Christ. For more information, visit marchforjesusaugusta.com.
The Women's Ministry of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women's Conference Aug. 24 and 25. The theme is Women Lifting Each Other Up from 1st Thessalonians 5:11. The conference will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Minister CoShendra Jackson and the Rev. Ava M. Edwards as guest speakers. The conference will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday at 8 a.m. with the Anointed Angels and the Rev. Michelle P. Bush, associate minister of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.