Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, Aug. 18, at 934 Medie Ave., North Augusta. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650 or 803-648-6020.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m.
A Blessing of the Backpacks service will be held during the 9:02 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Aug. 18, at St. John United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Students of any age should bring their book bags and receive a blessing for the school year ahead.
The Pastor's Aide Ministry will hold its Family & Friends Worship Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The Rev. James A. Adams and the Welcome Travelers Baptist Church will be the special guests. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Troy nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island, will hold its annual Men's and Women's Day service at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. Robert Williams, associate minister, will deliver the sermon. The Rev. Stevie Berry is the pastor.
The listing for the Thankful Grove Baptist Church worship services featuring Minster Blanch Simmons Wimberly was incorrect. She spoke at the church Sunday, July 28.
Revivals
Union Baptist Church will hold revival Aug. 26-28 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Barney Glover will speak Monday, Pastor Louis Corley will speak Tuesday and the Rev. Reginald White will speak Wednesday.
Bethany Full Gospel Church No. 2, 104 Sabra Ave., New Ellenton, will hold a Holy Ghost Revival at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Mozella Boyd Issac, pastor of Bethany Full Gospel Church of Orangeburg, will be the speaker.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave. E., will celebrate the 102nd usher's anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. C. Craig Jenkins and the Friendship Baptist Church Family, Silver Bluff Road, will be the special guests. The Rev. Clinton "T.C." Edwards Jr. is the pastor. Dinner will be served following the program. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
Cumberland AME Church will celebrate its 152nd church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Brown Jr., pastor of Greater Target AME Church in Holly Hill, will be the guest speaker. The theme will be Walking in Unity. For more information, call 803-648-2761.
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 132nd church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The Rev. John Dingle of Union Baptist Church in Barnwell will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Wilbert A. Newman Jr. is the pastor.
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, will celebrate its 150th church anniversary Sunday, Aug. 25. The 150th reunion choir will perform at 9:45 a.m. The anniversary service will be at 2 p.m. with William Blount, pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta.
Union Baptist Church will celebrate its 102 church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Phinice Young of Young Rosemary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Magnolia Baptist Church, 2420 Wire Road, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of Saint Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served between morning worship and the anniversary celebration at approximately 2 p.m.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The King's Cause and the Beulahland Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The theatrical play, "Who Killed the Church," will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Palmetto Street Praise will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Earle Church of God. For more information, call 803-649-2849. The Rev. Ronald Lee is the pastor.
Miscellaneous
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry will hold a church picnic at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, in Summerfield Park, 738 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold a Trash & Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W., will hold its Foundation Student Ministries Fall Kick-Off Celebration & Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
Valley Fair Baptist Church will hold its annual Back2School Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The event will feature a backpack and school supply giveaway and raffle drawings. Light refreshments will be served and free swimming will be available. Children must be present to receive supplies. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
The Grove Children's Ministries will hold a Welcome Back celebration and Foundation Student Ministries will hold a Messy Night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway, will hold its Prayer in the Garden event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The public is invited.
Culbertson Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 647 E. Elko St., Williston, will hold 100 Suits: Stand Out. Stand Up. Stand Tall. Aug. 24-25. A luncheon and meet and greet will be held at noon Saturday. Kevin Livingston, national president and CEO of 100 Suits for 100 Men and William Frank Toney Jr., Williston chapter president, will be the guest speakers. A worship event and pop-up shop will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, email toneyw31@gmail.com.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The 49th memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in New Ellenton. The event is sponsored by Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine Street, New Ellenton. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share during lunch after the program. For more information, call Tammi McLaughlin, club president, at 803-443-9631.
Greater Faith Ministries and Renewed Faith will hold their 2019 Diamonds and Pearls Women's Conference on Aug. 16 and 17. Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Renewed Faith, 470 Water St., Allendale. The conference begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Greater Faith Ministries, 179 Calhoun St., Barnwell. For more information, call 803-584-5378 or 803-259-0404.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, Aug. 16, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
Christians in Media will hold the fifth annual March for Jesus – Augusta on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event will begin with a Walk to the Commons at 8:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the walk should gather near Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta. Prayer, praise and music will be held at the Commons until noon. The goal of this event is to celebrate the unity shared by those who follow Jesus Christ. For more information, visit marchforjesusaugusta.com.
The Women's Ministry of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women's Conference Aug. 24 and 25. The theme is Women Lifting Each Other Up from 1st Thessalonians 5:11. The conference will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Minister CoShendra Jackson and the Rev. Ava M. Edwards as guest speakers. The conference will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday at 8 a.m. with the Anointed Angels and the Rev. Michelle P. Bush, associate minister of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).