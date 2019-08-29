Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3315 Thread Needle Road W., Augusta. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Fred at 206-491-0261.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
An Hour of Power Healing Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Mount Canaan Chapel, 2451 Edgefield Road, Trenton. The topic is Feeding the Temple. For more information, call 803-480-8086. The Rev. George L. Brightharp is the pastor.
Revivals
A revival will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 4-6 at Zion Hopewell Full Gospel Family Worship Center, 323 Zion Hopewell Road, Gilbert. Pastor James Goodman of Alive Praise and Worship Center and Ministries will be the revivalist. Bishop and Elder White will be the revival hosts.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold its 150th homecoming anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
St. Noah Church of God in Christ will celebrate the 13th anniversary of Elder Roy Hooker II and Lady Mary Hooker at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The theme is Seeking the Kingdom of God, Matthew 6:33. Elder Donnell Williams, pastor of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bamberg, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served. The Pinckney Sisters will perform. For more information, call 803-648-7446.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will celebrate its 24th homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. The Rev. Sanka Davis of Barnwell will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-584-4254. The Rev. Nathaniel Odom is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The King's Cause and the Beulahland Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
The CSRA Gospel Music Heritage Awards will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. The evening will begin with dinner and live music from 6 to 7 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 7:15 p.m. John P. Kee and Bryan Popin along with local artists will perform. Tickets are $35-$100 and can be purchased online at www.shout97.com or at the Convocation Center box office.
Miscellaneous
The Grove Children's Ministries will hold a Welcome Back celebration and Foundation Student Ministries will hold a Messy Night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a Men's Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. All men are welcome. For more information, call 803-649-7759. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the interim pastor.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Thankful Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1810 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, will hold a college scholarship fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Rev. Johnny Brown, pastor of Genesis Church in Gastonia North Carolina, and Bless-ed, a gospel group from Appling, Georgia, will be the special guests.
A Grief Group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, in building 3 at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information, visit grief.cedarcreekchurch.net.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).