Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m.
The Pastor's Aide Ministry will hold its Family & Friends Worship Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The Rev. James A. Adams and the Welcome Travelers Baptist Church will be the special guests. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Troy nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Revivals
Union Baptist Church will hold revival Aug. 26-28 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Barney Glover will speak Monday, Pastor Louis Corley will speak Tuesday and the Rev. Reginald White will speak Wednesday.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Magnolia Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of St. Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served.
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, will celebrate its 150th church anniversary Sunday, Aug. 25. The 150th reunion choir will perform at 9:45 a.m. The anniversary service will be at 2 p.m. with William Blount, pastor of Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta.
Union Baptist Church will celebrate its 102 church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Phinice Young of Young Rosemary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Magnolia Baptist Church, 2420 Wire Road, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. and First Lady Shiryl R. Murray at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Sr., pastor of Saint Thomas Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the guest minister. Dinner will be served between morning worship and the anniversary celebration at approximately 2 p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Road, will hold its homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Bobby Broach will preach the service. The Medlock Trio will perform in concert. For more information, call 803-648-8460.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The King's Cause and the Beulahland Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The theatrical play, "Who Killed the Church," will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
The Women's Ministry of Runs Missionary Baptist Church will kick-off its annual Women's Conference at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with a night of Christian Comedy featuring Ms. Sue and Ms. Mamie. The conference will continue Aug. 24-25.
Miscellaneous
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry will hold a church picnic at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, in Summerfield Park, 738 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor.
St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W., will hold its Foundation Student Ministries Fall Kick-Off Celebration & Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
The Grove Children's Ministries will hold a Welcome Back celebration and Foundation Student Ministries will hold a Messy Night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit stjaiken.org.
Culbertson Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 647 E. Elko St., Williston, will hold 100 Suits: Stand Out. Stand Up. Stand Tall. Aug. 24-25. A luncheon and meet and greet will be held at noon Saturday. Kevin Livingston, national president and CEO of 100 Suits for 100 Men and William Frank Toney Jr., Williston chapter president, will be the guest speakers. A worship event and pop-up shop will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, email toneyw31@gmail.com.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a cube steak supper fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The Shelts and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the singing center's general funds. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The 49th memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery in New Ellenton. The event is sponsored by Fairfield Baptist Church, 701 Pine Street, New Ellenton. The Rev. Aaron Woodward is the pastor.
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
The Women's Ministry of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women's Conference Aug. 24 and 25. The theme is Women Lifting Each Other Up from 1st Thessalonians 5:11. The conference will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Minister CoShendra Jackson and the Rev. Ava M. Edwards as guest speakers. The conference will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday at 8 a.m. with the Anointed Angels and the Rev. Michelle P. Bush, associate minister of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
NWBU Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).