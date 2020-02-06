Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Faith Community Fellowship Church, 157 W. Frontage Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Coffee and donuts are available before the Thursday service. For more information, email pastorkidd77@gmail.com.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, will hold a black history service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The Rev. Michael O'Neal, pastor of Trinity Outreach Ministry International, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-584-4254.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold a Men's Day service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. John Gibson will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Dr. Anthony WIlson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-652-3153.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold its annual Cultural Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Those attending are encouraged to wear cultural attire. A dinner will be held following the service. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. Matthew Harden and the New Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lincolnton, Georgia, will be the guests. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor. For more information, email hammondgrovewpm@gmail.com.
Revivals
Cumberland A.M.E. Church, 111 Kershaw St. S.E., will hold revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Feb. 19-21. The Rev. Walter Harley of Canaan United Methodist Church in Cope, will speak on Wednesday; the Rev. Bruce Right of Zion Fair Baptist Church will speak on Thursday; and the Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott, presiding elder of the Abbeville/Greenwood District of the Piedmont Conference 7th Episcopal District, will speak on Friday. For more information, call Carl Wright at 803-644-6052.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
The Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will celebrate the 21st anniversary of its Praise Dance Ministry at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Youth and adult mime dance ministries are invited to join the celebration. Lauminnia Nivens is the director. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will celebrate the 36th pastoral anniversary of Westley Guyton at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Pastor Calvin Staley of True Testament Church of Jesus Christ will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-443-2922.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Those attending should wear their organization's letters or college apparel. The event will feature a Greek step show, tailgate and HBCU College Fair. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett is the pastor. For more information, call 803-648-7017 or visit mtannabc.com.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Oasis and the Heartfelt Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Miscellaneous
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday, Feb. 14, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
Financial Peace University will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Ward Hall of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The nine-week course taught by Dave Ramsey, Christ Hogan and Rachel Cruze will help participants nail a budget, defeat debt and be free of money worries. There will be small discussions and lessons, all rooted in biblical wisdom and common sense. To register, call 803-648-6891 or sign up online at fpu.com/1111900.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Kenny Cook will perform. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.