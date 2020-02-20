Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
On A Mission, 338 Pine Log Road, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday and Bible study on Friday at 7 p.m. Willie Gaines is the pastor. For more information, call 803-218-8026.
Faith Community Fellowship Church, 157 W. Frontage Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Coffee and donuts are available before the Thursday service. For more information, email pastorkidd77@gmail.com.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold a Men's Day service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. John Gibson will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-652-3153.
Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will hold its annual Cultural Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Those attending are encouraged to wear cultural attire. A dinner will be held following the service. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry, 214 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. Matthew Harden and the New Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lincolnton, Georgia, will be the guests. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson is the pastor. For more information, email hammondgrovewpm@gmail.com.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Road, will hold its annual Senior Citizens program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. A Prayer Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The CSRA Youth Minister Prayer Nights will be March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. The Rev. Cornelius Jenkins is the pastor.
All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. N.E., will begin the solemn season of lent with an Imposition of the Ashes at 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. Holy Communion will follow. During Lent, the church will present the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. each Friday. For more information, call 803-648-9991 or visit allsaintsaiken.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, will begin the observation of Lent with Ash Wednesday services at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Each service will feature the Imposition of the Ashes and Holy Communion. Guest musicians will perform at the 7 p.m. service.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold its 100 Women in White at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Michelle Bush will be the guest minister. The Rev. Dr. Anthony WIlson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-652-3153.
Revivals
Zion Hill Baptist Church of Wagener will hold its Winter Revival March 9-11 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Lester Smalls will speak Monday; the Rev. Joseph Williams will speak Tuesday; and the Rev. Daryl Waymyers will speak Wednesday. The Rev. Rubin W. Jackson is the pastor.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
The Valley Fair Baptist Church, 900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, will celebrate the 21st anniversary of its Praise Dance Ministry at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Youth and adult mime dance ministries are invited to join the celebration. Lauminnia Nivens is the director. The Rev. Troy Nipper is the pastor. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
Randall Branch Baptist Church, 157 Palmetto Farms Road, will celebrate the 36th pastoral anniversary of Westley Guyton at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Pastor Calvin Staley of True Testament Church of Jesus Christ will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-443-2922.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The theme will be "Celebrating Our Roots: The People, The Passion, The Power. Those attending should wear their organization's letters or college apparel. The event will feature a Greek step show, tailgate and HBCU College Fair. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett is the pastor. For more information, call 803-648-7017 or visit mtannabc.com.
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Mission Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. Rex WRight and the Oakey Grove Baptist Church will be the guests.
Mount Harris Missionary Baptist Church, 1729 Powderhouse Road, will celebrate the sixth anniversary of its pastor Cathy R. Patterson and Sir Earl at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Pastor Virgil Bynem and the Harvest of Love Outreach Ministries of Salley will be the guests. For more information, call 803-226-0615.
Magnolia Baptist Church, 2420 Wire Road, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Heavenly Praise Choir at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The Rev. Ernie L. Murray Jr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-687-2610.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road, will celebrate its pastor's ninth anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Rev. Clarence Hill and Mt. Transfiguration will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Oasis and the Heartfelt Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Former Miss South Carolina Dawn Smith Jordan will perform in concert and give her testimony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Langley United Methodist Church, 2696 Augusta Road, Langley. Jordan was the runner-up to Miss America in 1986. For more information, call 803-593-5868.
Friendship Baptist Church will perform its annual Black History play, "Traveling While Black from 1936-1966" from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The public is invited. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-648-9290.
A Black History celebration featuring an Old Timey Sing-A-Thon by a bonfire will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wagener.
Miscellaneous
Financial Peace University will be held in Ward Hall of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. beginning Monday, March 2. The course will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for nine weeks. The course, taught by Dave Ramsey, Christ Hogan and Rachel Cruze, will help participants nail a budget, defeat debt and be free of money worries. There will be small discussions and lessons, all rooted in biblical wisdom and common sense. To register, call 803-648-6891 or sign up online at fpu.com/1111900.
Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 95 Edisto St., Johnston, will hold a Barbecue Chicken Plate Sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The plate will consist of half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and bread. Plates are $8. The Rev. Ricky E. Stokely is the pastor. FOr more information, call 706-840-5413.
The Martha Schofield Alumni & Legacy Annual Founder's Day program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bell Grove Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway. Mr. William C. Price will be the keynote speaker.