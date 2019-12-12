Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services at 101 Double Tree Drive, on Sunday, Dec. 15. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
A Chanukah service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Adath Yeshurun synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W. The program will feature Rabbi Aaron A. Rozovsky from the Institute for Southern Jewish Life who will explain the origins, meaning and traditions of the holiday and answer questions. A Chanukah Food Fest with latkes will ser served following the presentation. Seating is limited. Tickets are $7. For more information, call 571-243-7937.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold Candlelight Communion services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N., will hold its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. John Carroll, the church's new pastor, will lead the service. For more information, call 803-648-5476 or visit fbcaiken.org.
The Springfield Missionary Baptist Church of Eureka will hold its Candlelight Communion Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Pamula Moore of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jackson will be the guest minister. Ladies should wear red and men should wear black suits with red ties. The Rev. Reginald White is the pastor. For more information, call 803-648-2452.
Hazel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Hazel Grove Road, Beech Island, will hold a dedication service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. All are welcome. For more information, call 706-399-2910. The Rev. Henry Ingram Sr. is the pastor.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its candlelight communion service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Pastor William Robinson and the Hayden Baptist Church family will be the special guests. Mighty Men of Valor of First Baptist Church of Keysville Inc. Will be the special musical guests.
A Night of Hope service will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, call 803-648-6891 or visit stjaiken.org.
Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Both services will offer Holy Communion and a candle lighting. Celebrate and Sing Kids, the Threlkeld-Bessette Trio and the Worship Band with Chris Morgan will perform at the 4 p.m. service. The 7:30 p.m. service will feature preludes with string instruments, bells and choir with soloist Levi Adkins performing from Handel's Messiah. Christmas Day services will be held at 10 a.m. The Christmas Cantorum will sign music supporting the holiday morning service. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
St. John Baptist Church, 286 Huber Clay Road, Langley, will hold a candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Delbert Nero of Spring Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Dr. Curtis J. Blocker is the pastor. For more information, call 803-508-2136.
Advent services will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The Joyful Noise Ringers bell choir and women's ensemble Bella Musica will perform. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
Revivals
Greater Faith Fellowship, 905 E. Pine Log Road, will hold 2 Nights of the Word at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22. Olen Jessie, senior pastor of Greater Faith Fellowship, Virgil Bynem, pastor at Harvest of Love Outreach Ministries will speak. Chris Parker and Leonard Bynem Jr. will be the praise and worship leaders. All are welcome.
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Music/dramas
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold its annual Christmas program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, call 803-522-7165.
The Triumphant Trumpets will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at South Aiken Baptist Church, 980 Dougherty Road.
The Rollins Brass Band will perform at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road.
The Rollins Christian Big Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark.
The Augusta Choral Society will perform A Merrie Olde Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Saint Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 ald older and $15 for students and active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a New Year's Eve Gospel Music Celebration 2020 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. God's Toolbox, Forever Changed and The Master's 3 will perform. Soup and sandwiches will be served. Those attending should bring a dessert to share. Admission is free but a love offering will be received. For more information, call Kyle Mills at 803-351-6413 or visit midgsc.com.
The Chancel Choir will perform its Christmas Cantata at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services on Sunday, Dec. 22. A Christmas Carol sing-along will be during the 9:02 service. For more information, call 803-648-6891 or visit stjaiken.org.
The Christmas skit "The Gift" will be performed during the morning services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mount Harris Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Cathy Patterson is the pastor. For more information, call 803-226-0615.
A performance of Lessons & Carols will be held during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The services will feature readers, choirs and other musicians telling the Christmas story. Donna Derrick will lead a contemporary version at the 9:45 a.m. YaWaY service. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
The Aiken Civic Orchestra will perform its holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The South Boundary singers and Augusta Chorale will join the orchestra. Admission is free.
The Sunday school of Cumberland A.M.E. Church will present their annual Christmas program at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church, 111 Kershaw St.
Miscellaneous
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold a Community Gift Away from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Adults may purchase a large garbage bag for $1 and fill it with whatever sale items they like. Children can purchase bags for 10 cents. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a Men's Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. All men are welcome. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-649-7759. All are welcome.
Advent Soup Suppers and Advent Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Advent services will follow the meal at 7 p.m. These are open to anyone seeking fellowship and an opportunity to reflect on the approach of Christmas. All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
The 10th Festival of Nativities will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at Williston United Methodist Church, 6030 Springfield Road, Williston. The festival will feature over 100 unique nativities, baked goods and crafts for sale and refreshments. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women's mission projects.
The 13th annual interfaith celebration People of World Faiths Embracing Justice in Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds St., AUgusta. The Rev. Dr. William Barber II will be the keynote speaker. Music will be by the Davidson Chorale. The Augusta Jr. Players will perform "Anne and Emmett." For more information, visit prcaugusta.org.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Entertainment will be a variety of songs by the Aiken Brass. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (at the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).