Special services
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Historical Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, will hold Candlelight Communion services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Marvin Morgan is the pastor. For more information, call 803-827-0706.
Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N., will hold its Christmas Cantata service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. John Carroll, the church's new pastor, will lead the service. For more information, call 803-648-5476 or visit fbcaiken.org.
Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N., will hold its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. John Carroll, the church's new pastor, will lead the service. For more information, call 803-648-5476 or visit fbcaiken.org.
Indian Grove Baptist Church will hold its annual candlelight communion service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The Rev. Joshua Bryant, pastor of Jacksonville Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Dr. Anthony Wilson is the pastor.
The Springfield Missionary Baptist Church of Eureka will hold its Candlelight Communion Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The Rev. Pamula Moore of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jackson will be the guest minister. Ladies should wear red and men should wear black suits with red ties. The Rev. Reginald White is the pastor. For more information, call 803-648-2452.
Hazel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Hazel Grove Road, Beech Island, will hold a dedication service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. All are welcome. For more information, call 706-399-2910. The Rev. Henry Ingram Sr. is the pastor.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold its candlelight communion service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Pastor William Robinson and the Hayden Baptist Church family will be the special guests. Mighty Men of Valor of First Baptist Church of Keysville Inc. Will be the special musical guests.
Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road, will hold one worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Sunday school will start at 8:15 a.m. For more information, call 803-648-70173.
Revivals
Anniversaries/Homecomings
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Gloryland and the Chordsmen Quartet will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
Living Christmas Tree performances, "Christmas Down Memory Lane," will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. The event will feature local singers and actors. Tickets are free and are available at the church office. For more information, call 803-648-4167.
Chapel Emmanuel, 2631-A Andrews Circle, will hold its annual Christmas program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, call 803-522-7165.
The Triumphant Trumpets at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark. They also will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at South Aiken Baptist Church, 980 Dougherty Road.
The Rollins Brass Band will perform at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road.
The Rollins Christian Big Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark.
The FPBC Men in Christ will hold their annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Providence Baptist Church, 315 Barton Road, North Augusta. The benefit concert will feature a variety of gospel groups from throughout the CSRA. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
The South Boundary Singers, a men's ensemble, will perform its holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Directed by Diane Haslam, the performance will feature a variety of beautiful and fun Yuletide songs including carols and holiday favorites. Musicians Elizabeth Lindroth, piano; Adam DePriest, violin; Karlton Timmerman, bass; and Jeremy Woodruff, percussion; will join the group. Admission is free with a goodwill offering.
The Augusta Choral Society will perform A Merrie Olde Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Saint Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 ald older and $15 for students and active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a New Year's Eve Gospel Music Celebration 2020 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. God's Toolbox, Forever Changed and The Master's 3 will perform. Soup and sandwiches will be served. Those attending should bring a dessert to share. Admission is free but a love offering will be received. For more information, call Kyle Mills at 803-351-6413 or visit midgsc.com.
Miscellaneous
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold a Community Gift Away from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Adults may purchase a large garbage bag for $1 and fill it with whatever sale items they like. Children can purchase bags for 10 cents. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 1186 Smyrna Church Road, Springfield, will hold a Men's Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. All men are welcome. The Rev. Roydell Dicks Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-649-7759. All are welcome.
Advent Soup Suppers and Advent Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Advent services will follow the meal at 7 p.m. These are open to anyone seeking fellowship and an opportunity to reflect on the approach of Christmas. All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
The 10th Festival of Nativities will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at Williston United Methodist Church, 6030 Springfield Road, Williston. The festival will feature over 100 unique nativities, baked goods and crafts for sale and refreshments. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women's mission projects.
The 13th annual interfaith celebration People of World Faiths Embracing Justice in Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. The Rev. Dr. William Barber II will be the keynote speaker. Music will be by the Davidson Chorale. The Augusta Jr. Players will perform "Anne and Emmett." For more information, visit prcaugusta.org.
The Jubilee Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. Entertainment will be a variety of songs by the Aiken Brass. Those attending should bring a covered dish lunch to share. for more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.