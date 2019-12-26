Special services
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services at 101 Double Tree Drive, on Sunday, Dec. 15. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For directions or more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
A Chanukah service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Adath Yeshurun synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W. The program will feature Rabbi Aaron A. Rozovsky from the Institute for Southern Jewish Life who will explain the origins, meaning and traditions of the holiday and answer questions. A Chanukah Food Fest with latkes will ser served following the presentation. Seating is limited. Tickets are $7. For more information, call 571-243-7937.
Kingdom Life Worship Center will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-593-6723.
Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Buddy Brinkley is the pastor.
Clearwater Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Aiken's First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N., will hold its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. John Carroll, the church's new pastor, will lead the service. For more information, call 803-648-5476 or visit fbcaiken.org.
A Night of Hope service will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, call 803-648-6891 or visit stjaiken.org.
Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Both services will offer Holy Communion and a candle lighting. Celebrate and Sing Kids, the Threlkeld-Bessette Trio and the Worship Band with Chris Morgan will perform at the 4 p.m. service. The 7:30 p.m. service will feature preludes with string instruments, bells and choir with soloist Levi Adkins performing from Handel's Messiah. Christmas Day services will be held at 10 a.m. The Christmas Cantorum will sign music supporting the holiday morning service. For more information, call the church at 803-649-4021.
A Night of Hope service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The Rev. Butch Blackwell, an associate pastor, will deliver the message. The service is for those experiencing loss during the holidays and will focus on the light Jesus brought to the world to overcome darkness. For more information, call the church office at 803-648-6891.
A Watch Night service will be held at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Bethany Full Gospel Church No. 2, 104 Sabra Ave., New Ellenton. Trudy S. Boyd is the pastor.
Ocean Grove Baptist Church, 12 Ocean Grove Road, will hold its annual Men's Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The Rev. Timothy Larke of the Greater Young Zion Baptist Church in Augusta, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Joseph B. Williams Sr. is the pastor. For more information, call 803-357-2890.
Music/dramas
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold its monthly gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Oasis and Mercy's Well will perform. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289, visit the Facebook page or midgsc.com.
The Rollins Christian Big Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Denmark First Baptist Church, 482 S. Beech Ave., Denmark.
The Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert, will hold a New Year's Eve Gospel Music Celebration 2020 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. God's Toolbox, Forever Changed and The Master's 3 will perform. Soup and sandwiches will be served. Those attending should bring a dessert to share. Admission is free but a love offering will be received. For more information, call Kyle Mills at 803-351-6413 or visit midgsc.com.
An Interfaith Sing-Along for the Earth featuring Sam Dack will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
A West African drumming demonstration will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The event is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The Sunday School Ministry at Cumberland A.M.E. Church will perform its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the church, 111 Kershaw St.
Miscellaneous
A lecture titled 500 Years of Islam in America will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 488 Scholar Loop. The lecture is part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month Celebration. For more information, email aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
An Interfaith Tour of Aiken will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of Aiken's Interfaith Harmony Month celebration. During the tour, various places of worship will be open to the public to ask questions and learn about different faiths. Tour locations include Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, 154 Greenville St. N.W.; Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. S.E.; St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 358 Pine Log Road; and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. For more information, visit aikeninterfaith@gmail.com.
The 13th annual interfaith celebration People of World Faiths Embracing Justice in Augusta will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. The Rev. Dr. William Barber II will be the keynote speaker. Music will be by the Davidson Chorale. The Augusta Jr. Players will perform "Anne and Emmett." For more information, visit prcaugusta.org.
Al-Anon meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Anyone affected by the drinking of a family member or friend is welcome. For more information, call 803-642-2898.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive. A women’s meeting is held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
The Aiken for Comfort Nar-Anon Family group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the conference room (former Handbell Room) of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. For more information, visit www.nar-anon.org.
Celebrate Recovery groups for men and women struggling with hurts, habits or addiction meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road. For more information call 803-599-1503.
Awesome Aiken Al-Anon family group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. in the house behind First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. For more information, call 803-761-1601.
A Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, email AikenSAA1@gmail.com. For general SAA information, visit the national website at saa-recovery.org.
A group of local Public Safety Personnel has started an AA group for active and retired law-enforcement, fire and EMS personnel. The group meets at noon on Fridays at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Road, Augusta. For more information, contact Patrick Cullinan at 706-533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org.
Helpful Hands Ministries Inc., Mobile Food Bank will be in downtown Ridge Spring from 10 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday. The supporters are Cedar Creek (Ridge Campus), Dollar General, Episcopal Church of the Ridge, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, RSM Elementary School, Ridge Branch Baptist Church, Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and others.