At the annual Pink Ribbon Tea on Thursday, the community had a chance to learn more about breast cancer awareness and celebrate those who have survived it.
"Our goal of the pink tea is to celebrate and educate," said Irene Hawley, president of the Pink Ribbonettes. "We celebrate the survivors and we are trying to educate the community."
The Pink Ribbonettes is a group of local volunteers who supports survivors and patients of breast cancer, and the families and caregivers who support them. Each year they hold the Pink Ribbon Tea, one of the group's biggest events.
The event, which took place at St. Paul Lutheran Church, was open to the public. Nursing students from Aiken Technical College and organizations such as the American Cancer Society were on hand to provide information and networking opportunities to visitors.
It was the 10th annual Pink Ribbon Tea.
For some breast cancer survivors, the Pink Ribbonettes also serve as a beacon of hope.
"I didn't come to the organization until I was through with treatment," said Lynn Emgeholm, the group's treasurer. "It was very soon after I finished. We went around the table and everyone said how long they'd been a survivor. It was very encouraging, because I was only at weeks, and I go, 'Am I ever going to be (cancer free) a year, or to seven years?'"
Emgeholm said seeing other women who had been survivors for several years without their cancer returning gave her hope. She has been a survivor now for seven years.
Vivian Edwards was another breast cancer survivor who attended the event. She isn't a member of the Pink Ribbonettes, but said she would like to become one soon.
"I thank God for this," Edwards said. "I love this event… These ladies are excellent."
Aiken City Council members Gail Diggs and Andrea Gregory also attended the tea. They presented a proclamation to Hawley recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Aiken.
To learn more about the group, visit pinkribbonettes.org.