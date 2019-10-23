I just can’t help it. Everywhere I walk and anytime I sit, I am aware of dogs and cats around me. As a veterinarian and devotee of all things “pets,” I worry constantly about them and the lives they lead.
If a dog passes me by, I check it out. Is he clean, happily trotting alongside his human or being berated and dragged along? I watch the dog surging on the leash, barking at passersby, growling at other dogs and quietly think “That’s a disaster waiting to happen.” I hear a dog in the parked car anxiously waiting for its human or being driven through a neighborhood, barking its fool head off.
Unfortunately, “dog” people think that puppy socialization is the key to a well-mannered and socially adjusted dog. That’s only the beginning. Socialization means more than interacting and playing.
While puppies need to play with other puppies, this is a tiny piece in their education. We need to teach puppies and dogs the skills and habits necessary for participating within our society (similar to teaching our children how to behave!). That means our dogs need to SEE the world and handle it with social grace.
Adopting older dogs and cats has gained momentum. Many of these pets come from unknown backgrounds and unhappy situations. They find their way into shelters or groups that bear the heavy burden of providing veterinary and compassionate care to make them adoptable. That's no easy task when the numbers of pets hugely outnumber the volunteers (and often the money available).
At Veterinary Services, we marvel at the sweetness, happiness and sociability of the adopted pets that have cycled through the Aiken County Shelter. FOTAS is spreading the word and work of socialization. How can we expect these animals to live a loving life with a family when they have no manners or social skills?
Puppy and dog socialization is exposure to everything a dog will experience in its lifetime. Living on the end of a chain, confined to a crate for hours or in the backyard fenced kennel gives no socialization. It isn’t living nor is it fair.
Exposure to all kinds of outdoor spaces (fields, woods, hiking trails, parking lots) is important. Experiencing indoor spaces like Lowe’s, pet stores, and hotels (use the elevator!) adds confidence. Meeting all types of people (those in wheel chairs, bearded/hatted/tattooed and of different colors and sexes) broadens horizons. Everyday activities of brushing, crossing a threshold, waiting calmly for a meal and listening to the harsh sounds of vacuum cleaners, blenders and dropped pans lowers anxiety levels.
And in regards to doggy socialization, you need to understand that your dog loves you and your family. He doesn’t need a bunch of doggy friends. Ensure they have good experiences with other dogs. Never allow another dog to bully your dog, and do not allow your dog to be a bully. Run from the Doggy Daycare if a mature person does not supervise the dogs at play or hasn’t a clue about dog behavior. Dog Parks are not something I ever suggest. Humans usually sit on a bench, trolling their phone, oblivious to the dog happenings around them.
Meet Joshua. He’s waiting at the Aiken County Shelter (along with hundreds of others) for his new family. While he’s been waiting, he’s been busy getting love, affection and socialization by going through many of their programs (as do ALL the waiting hopefuls). The folks here recognized immediately his “needy” personality and his stress over the noise and concrete surroundings. He’s had several overnight stays with good-hearted folks. He’s visited students at USC Aiken. He’s had Doggie Day-Outs (sitting patiently under the table while his foster parent has lunch and having walks through Hopelands Gardens). He’s played well with others in a play group at the shelter under careful supervision.
Dogs do not come perfectly trained. They do, however, come with a grateful heart and an earnest desire to learn. In a loving home, dogs like Joshua will continue to learn life skills and a wonderful thing called “friendship” blossoms. That’s priceless.