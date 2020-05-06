Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 77F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 45F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.