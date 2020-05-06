I wasn’t there this Saturday, but I heard all about it.
Our lobby has been closed for almost two months. Our staff has been split into two teams because of the coronavirus. If someone gets sick, we don’t have to close the entire clinic for the required two weeks of quarantine. We leave games and “treats” for each other when we pass the baton on Wednesdays and Saturdays (following a “super duper” cleaning) to keep spirits high. These days are rough.
We’ve become really good at curbside parking and check in. Our technicians go out wearing masks, exchange our leash with the client’s, then roller skate back inside (just kidding). It takes an average of three phone calls per client from start to finish (to figure out what’s abnormal, the needed diagnostics and cost, ending with the treatment plan). It feels like forever.
We then direct the client to follow the orange cones and brightly colored flags to the back of the building to check out at the drive-thru window. How smart were we to save that window from Po’ Folks restaurant days?! No, we do not pass the pet through the window. The client waits once again in the parking lot, and the technician walks the pet back out.
It’s a tedious process, but it works. Did I say it was tedious? Yes, I did, and it is.
However, we’re no different than other businesses that have had to adapt to this new normal. None of us can simply sit in a restaurant and have a meal. We follow their rules for ordering and pick-up. Our doctor’s appointments have been postponed. When we visit them, chairs have been removed to increase social distance between waiting patients. Masks are required. We wait patiently for haircuts, exercise classes and meals with friends. We follow the rules, and we are grateful that so many heroes are here to heal us and serve us.
The lady with her cat on Saturday was oblivious to this. She didn’t think the rules applied to her.
She sent a video at noon showing her cat was having difficulty breathing. Any cat who “open mouth breathes” is in dire trouble, and we told her to come in immediately. She arrived at 2 p.m.
Our technician met her curbside and assessed her cat’s condition. She told the client that a doctor would contact her by phone with an estimate detailing diagnostics and treatments. She whisked the cat away quickly so she could place her into an oxygen cage. She was gasping for air and had a cyanotic (blue) tinge to her tongue and gums.
She wasn’t our only client during this time. It seems that everyone had problems and worries with their pets on Saturday. Working in a veterinary clinic is not McDonald’s. It takes time to work-up a sick patient and its treatment.
She proceeded to scream, bang on the doors and repeatedly call hysterically to speak with a doctor, begging to hold her cat.
I can only assume that she was sick with worry. This pandemic has everyone on edge. But her actions totally unnerved and shattered my staff. They were trying to do their best to help her while staying safe themselves.
These are terribly trying times. To not be able to be with your pet or your aging parent while they fight a disease? To not be able to give comfort and express love and sentiment at this time to someone you love? It’s unbearable.
We’re in this together. People are suffering. Stay cool, be kind, take a breath and know that everyone is scrambling to have your back. It’s actually a good feeling.