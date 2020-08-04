Dog and cat people can squabble forever over which species is better. They are so different from each other that it’s like comparing apples with asparagus (a comparison to oranges just isn’t enough). When arguing, no one would be wrong and no one would be right. Let’s just decide both win; it’s a tie!
However, can we agree that dogs work better for humans? They are more trainable and eager to please. A cat will look over its shoulder and walk deliberately away from you if you call out their name (come to think of it, Dora would too)! But most dogs come charging at you to receive a treat or favorite toy when a command is given. They want to please.
Having a well-trained dog is something we all yearn for. I can still hear my husband pleadingly ask me, when Dora entered our home and hearts, “Please, just once, can we have a dog that will come when called?” She is food driven. The magical word is a loud “CHEWY!” She will fly across the yard, into my arms, even with a possum dangling from the fence. Maybe I’ve been marginally successful.
This brings me to a discussion about dogs who are trained to be medical diagnostic assistants. Yes, there is such a thing. I have a special spot in my heart for all types of dogs that are called into helping us poor, pathetic humans. Thus far, we have: service, working, therapy and emotional support dogs.
I think medical diagnostic assistant dogs are a notch above these other human helpers. These are dogs with experience in disease-related detection. They usually sniff urine but they can also “sense” a change in the metabolic processes of a diseased patient and the unique smell that emanates from them.
This is all because of their fabulous nose. A dog's sense of smell is about a million times better than that of a human. We have 5 million olfactory cells, compared with 125 million for dachshunds and 220 million for sheepdogs.
They also inhale up to 300 times per minute in short breaths which means these olfactory cells are constantly supplied with new odor particles. Even more amazing is that their noses differentiate between right and left. This spatial sense of smell allows them to follow a trail more easily.
Dogs that are used for detection (whether for explosives, drugs, cadavers or disease) are all called sniffer dogs. They need to be well trained and have at least an above-90% average success rate to please human doctors and insurance companies. Lives are at stake.
Dogs can sniff out types of cancer (breast cancer with 93% probability, lung cancer with 97% probability as well as skin, colon, ovarian and prostate cancer), diabetes, an oncoming seizure, Parkinson’s before the onset of the disease, and COVID-19.
Yep, you read that right.
In a pilot study at the University of Helsinki, dogs were trained to recognize the odor signature of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. And they learned quickly with astonishing success. After only a few weeks, dogs were able to accurately distinguish urine samples from COVID-19 patients from the urine samples of healthy individuals.
The Finnish scientists are now preparing a randomized, double-blind study in which the dogs will sniff a larger number of patient samples. Only then will the scent tests be used in clinical practice.
Just think of what this can mean to our world, brought to its knees by this pandemic. These dogs could become a huge help in the fight against the novel coronavirus. They could be used in situations where there is a high risk of infection e.g., people attending large events (athletic matches, music concerts, political conventions). They could work at airports to scan people entering the country. They could sniff surfaces, be on alert in hospitals prior to surgeries, nursing homes and areas with limited access to diagnostic tests.
They could save us in return for a tasty biscuit, toy or words of praise. They will prove again that they are our best friends. Please, treat them well.