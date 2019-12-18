I’m a procrastinator. I put things off as long as I can until my back is against the wall and I’ve run out of time. I know time is of the essence, but whether it’s due to a fear of failure, perfectionism, low energy or a lack of focus, I wait until the last minute to do many things – like writing these stories!
I know these stories are due every two weeks, but sometimes the theme doesn’t come easily. Everyday life in the clinic gives me many possibilities. Life in general does, too.
Most times, an idea comes simply out of the blue and I embrace it.
Like this past Sunday in church, the minister invited us to the Service of Hope. (Other churches offer Blue Christmas services.) Typically, the Christmas season is full of joy, excitement and happiness in anticipation of the coming of the Christ child. However, this time of joyful expectation can be overshadowed by the pain and sadness many have experienced earlier in the year.
He shared the story about “The Christmas Boy,” an adopted boy, full of life and verve, who dies traumatically at 24 years of age. He leaves a wife, daughter and family bereft of all joy. They bury him in the cold snows of a Colorado mountain and move away, joyless.
While I listened with tears in my eyes, I noticed the couple in the pew in front of me. The woman had bowed her head and leaned into her husband. He put his arm around her as her shoulders imperceptibly shook. Clearly, they were remembering a story of grief in their family.
And I wondered what it was.
I then vividly remembered another window of pain that I had witnessed just before Thanksgiving several years ago.
I was grocery shopping, buying the last items for our big turkey feast so I wouldn’t have to venture out again into the madness. I stood in line, waiting to check out, and began to wonder what was taking so long. I looked forward and saw a young woman with two small children, one in a baby seat and the other being held tightly by her hand. She was desperately searching her purse for money while separating items into piles of what was truly needed from items that were not.
She didn’t look at anyone. Her head was bowed. Her hands were shaking. None of us in line moved. Rather, we looked away trying not to draw attention or cause embarrassment to her.
We all have stories of grief, unhappiness and despair. Most of us do not share them. We know many who have walked through the valley of death. Others are aging and trying to adjust to being unable to drive or live by themselves in their own home. Many of us have lost a beloved pet, a companion who sees us only in the best light. A fire has swept through a house, a car totaled or a home violated by burglary.
For this holiday season, perhaps we can do better than giving brightly wrapped presents of computers, “iGifts,” clothes, jewelry, puppies and kittens. Perhaps we can look past the tinsel and, instead, embrace the small graces of ordinary life.
It’s too late for me to hug the couple in front of me at church without asking questions. It’s too late for me to pay for the groceries of that young mother with her two children. I am disappointed in myself that I did not seize the moment. But I will be ready the next time.
A simple gesture of honest caring is a wonderful gift, and that is what Christmas is all about.
Merry Christmas to all!