There is nothing more terrifying than being rudely and abruptly awakened from a deep sleep by a howling dog. Your heart skips and thunders in your ears. You sit bolt upright with eyes bulging as you try to assimilate what is happening.
Is it a dream? Is someone breaking into the house? Is it on fire? Your mind quickly reels off terrible scenarios.
After a week of this frightening routine at home, I finally realized Dora was barking and howling every morning between 7 and 7:15 am.
Then I heard it and saw it. A red SUV was having a grand time roaring through our neighborhood, windows down, with a dog in the back seat, barking his fool head off. Every dog for blocks around was answering, and their “bark alarm” echoed everywhere.
Disgusted, I decided that enough was enough. It was time to take action. The dog knew no better. He was having a grand time. His head was out the window, nose aquiver and ears flapping in the breeze. Life was great for him. The human was oblivious.
So, this past Saturday, Dora and I woke up early and started walking in the shadowy early morning light. We were daydreaming, living in the moment, until I picked up the howl. “There he is. If he comes down this road, it’s showtime!” I thought.
We then moved into the middle of the dirt road, waiting quietly. The barks were getting closer and closer when I saw the car turn the corner and move towards us. I briefly wondered if this was a good idea, but I wasn’t about to turn back.
With my hand held high to the sky, (maybe I’ve been watching too many cowboy movies!) the driver came to a halt. His big handsome yellow lab in the back seat was breaking the sound barrier, and he looked like he wanted to fly through the open window. By now, Dora was crazed and barking in return. It was pure mayhem.
I tried to talk to the driver but he just kept yelling “I can’t hear you!” I finally screamed “Roll up the back windows so we can talk!”
I tried to diplomatically explain that his dog was a nuisance. Why must he drive through our neighborhood every morning waking everyone up? Why couldn’t he be respectful to us? He shrugged his shoulders, and replied, “He’s just excited,” rolled up his window and flew down the road, leaving me in his dust.
“Really? Really? Is that all you can say?” I yelled back to the departing car, mad as a hornet.
Why can’t humans take the time and make the effort to train their dog? Everyone would be so much happier.
Strange, that I have never thought of it before, but cats seem to be born with manners. Dogs aren’t. I understand that it can be frustrating to teach a dog not to jump up on visiting company, not to bark incessantly in the backyard or not to go to the bathroom in the house. Cats come perfectly ready-made in these departments.
Introspective and intelligent, they adjust nicely toward their humans and give their love more quietly. Less bold, less loud, they make wonderful companions. Contrary to what many people think, you can walk them on a leash and teach them tricks also.
One thing is for sure: You’ll never find a cat in the back seat with windows down, howling through the neighborhood. They have much more sense than to do that!