In our daily work at the clinic, we use acronyms. These are like abbreviations made from the first letters of words that describe problems we see in our patients. They’re quick and easy to understand. For example, HBC means hit by car, HBGC is hit by golf cart, and BAR alerts us to a bright, alert and responsive (normal!) patient. The one that causes us consternation and usually leads to sadness is QOL (quality of life), that is, a client is coming in to talk about euthanizing their pet. These appointments take a lot of time because it’s never an easy decision.
Lisa, a 19-year-old pumpkin-orange cat with amber, luminescent eyes, has come in several times over the past few years now for this discussion. She is old and walking the tightrope between life and death. Her wonderful human is a worry wart and with good reason. Slowly but surely, Lisa has succumbed to many of the difficult geriatric issues that a cat has.
These “golden” years, truly a misnomer, carry the increased likelihood of cancer, organ failure (especially with kidneys in cats), arthritis, dental disease, dementia and more. The appetite tends to decrease and attitude darkens. Sleeping becomes the major activity – monopolizing at least 18 hours of the 24 hour day. Sadly, the pet is no longer BAR and, more than ever, needs additional patience, care, possibly medications and, therefore, greater expense.
With each of Lisa’s visits, her problems had multiplied, and her Mom needed to discuss whether she had a quality of life. Could she still live the good life?
As it turns out, “Yes!” Lisa has been spared each time she visits because we come up with answers and adaptations for her aging body and mind.
Although she is skinny, her organ function has always been normal as witnessed from her blood panels. When she inexplicably stops eating (as cats will do), an appetite stimulant is given. We will not let liver failure creep in because of fat mobilizing in this delicate organ.
Her annoying habit of missing the litter box was explained by her painful arthritis. It hurt her to step into a box and curl tightly around to cover her droppings. A bigger box and pain relief medication fixed that problem.
She circles and circles in the house, meowing as if lost. The other cats now wear bells, and her wanderings outside have been halted. She is an indoor cat.
This most recent visit, however, had me in a quandary. She is now blind, and the whole family is moving to a new house. Her Mom asked some very pointed questions: “Will Lisa be able to adapt? Will her blindness and dementia throw her into a downward, depressing spiral? Is it time to let her go?”
As awful as blindness is for us, it isn’t in our pets. They can navigate the house with ease, only occasionally bumping furniture if it’s moved. Being unable to read and write or to visualize facial expressions is of no concern to them. I’ve actually had some owners, dumfounded, when I’ve told them their pet was blind. They had no idea! I didn’t think Lisa’s blindness was any big deal.
Moving to a brand-new house, however, might be overwhelmingly difficult for her. She would be fearful and confused, wandering and wondering, possibly stressed enough to disrupt eating and sleeping. “Why not move slowly, in stages?” I asked. We then set up a plan where Lisa would stay in a bedroom for weeks. Her Mom would sleep on the couch with her, easily accessible. Slowly, she would walk Lisa around the house, introducing her to different rooms, following her lead while exploring the new house.
Lisa has been spared again. Animals have a tremendous capacity to adapt to their physical limitations. They do not whine or complain. They adjust. Aging makes us all imperfect. But, for a cat with a loving home, blindness, dementia and arthritis mixed with happiness can easily coexist.
You go, Lisa!