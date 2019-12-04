In the years that I have been writing my stories, this has been the most difficult one to write. It’s about the worst day I have ever experienced as a veterinarian. I’ve tried for weeks to write it. I start and stop until the sadness overwhelms me, and I surrender. I bow my head and quit.
I struggle to make sense of the loss.
I cannot bear the sadness that happened.
And I marvel at the fortitude and faith of my client.
It all started with Zivee’s yearly examination. She’s a lovely mix of tortie (tortoiseshell) and calico cat with swirls of gold and black. Her face is divided in half by a pale white streak. (Think “Phantom of the Opera.”) She and her human are like two peas in a pod, living together in a quiet home, in sync with each other.
Zivee, healthy and active at 8 years of age, had no problems except for a weight gain (surprise, surprise!). I noticed it immediately when I walked into the examination room and teasingly remarked about her voluptuous figure.
Her human and I talked about her eating habits, litter box patterns, activity level. My technicians whisked her away to take blood, vaccinate, do all things necessary to keep her well. Suddenly, Ashton opened the door and breathlessly said, “I need you, Doc Holly.” I didn’t hesitate and quickly excused myself.
I saw three technicians surrounding Zivee. The anesthesia/oxygen mask was over her face delivering oxygen. An intravenous catheter was already in place. We started the CPR routine with intravenous fluids, medications and chest compressions.
But it was of no use. She was gone, and we were dumbfounded. One second this lovely little cat was alive and present and then, in another second, she was not. Now, the second-worst thing awaited me. I had to re-enter the examination room and explain that Zivee had suddenly, inexplicably died.
I walked in, and she knew immediately something was wrong. In a quiet, strangled voice, she whispered “What happened?” I barely kept my composure as I blurted, “Zivee died. She collapsed before we had a chance to do anything to her. I tried and I tried, but I couldn’t bring her back. I’m just so sorry.” I felt lost and repeated, “I’m so sorry. I just don’t know what to say.”
So, I said no more. I sat next to her on the bench, held her hand, while tears fell into her lap.
Eventually, the silence was broken and we quietly talked, trying to find words. She told me how Zivee had come into her life. She had been “low pet on the totem pole” in a house with several other dogs and cats. A quiet, sweet soul, she was always the last to eat and the first to be bullied. A friend had linked the two together and Zivee brought joy and serenity to this wonderful woman after losing her husband and other two cats to cancer. They had needed each other.
She shared more memories. Time seemed to stand still. Nothing else mattered as we comforted each other. She wanted to hold Zivee one last time, and she was brought to her, wrapped in a towel.
Finally, she said, “Tell me what happened. How could she have died when she was so healthy?”
I explained that cats are masters at disguising illness. They are predators and will not show sickness for fear of becoming prey. It’s very hard to pick up tiny signs or changes that signal something is wrong. I then hinted that I thought I knew the reason for her death and asked for permission to do an autopsy.
With one last look at her beautiful Zivee, she handed her back to me and said, “Yes. I need to know.”
I called her back that night and said quietly, “Zivee had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). It’s the most common, under-diagnosed heart disease in cats. The walls of the heart are abnormally thick, and the heart is small. The heart beats rapidly, trying to keep cardiac output normal to meet the body’s needs. Sometimes blood clots form and travel elsewhere in the circulation. Blood backs up in the other chambers of the heart and lungs. Cats with HCM usually die suddenly with no sign of problems. Their sick heart gives no clues until it stops.”
“Zivee didn’t have a chance, and it seems so unfair,” I whispered.
Her next words brought me to my knees. I cannot remember every word, every sentence, but her faith lifted me up:
“Don’t be sad. I’ve thought really hard about this, and I know God called my angel to help someone else. I’m grateful that I had her and knew great love as did she. I also am thankful that I was with you when this terrible thing happened. If I had been alone, I would not have known the reason of her death, and I would have suffered my grief entirely alone. The pain would have been unbearable.”
Grief is easier when shared. Another lesson learned from our pets who are truly gifts from God.