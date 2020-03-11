I have waited decades to throw this party. I knew it would be a success. I knew it was needed. I just had to find the time to do it, find the extraordinary people to help and, even more, choose the wonderful guests to invite. (That was the easy part!)
On Sunday, Veterinary Services held two Puppy Parties. The first one was for the baby puppies (9-16 weeks old), and the second one was for the older puppies (18 weeks to 6 months of age). Talk about chaotic fun!
With veterinary medicine, I am always amazed at how little we know. As soon as I am comfortable with treating a disease, understanding its physiology, ways to treat it and long-term care, new information pops up in journals and conferences. You need only look at our present coronavirus pandemic to recognize the parallels.
Thirty years ago, when I was a bright-eyed, sassy “new” graduate, there was NOTHING being taught about the emotional needs of our patients.
We sent surgical patients home (even orthopedic patients after an amputated leg or fracture repair) with absolutely no pain relief medicine. We told clients, “Pain is protective. The less your pet moves, the better it will heal.” Forget the idea of physical therapy. It was unheard of.
We were ready to “do battle” when a dog came in and would not let us examine or draw blood or when a cat became fractious (hissing, scratching or biting). We would drop back, gather reinforcements and “get the job done.”
No more.
Thankfully, Dr. Marty Becker came along. He was tired of seeing clients drag their dogs across the floor, shivering with fear, jaws snapping like an alligator or little puppies so timid and fearful that he could barely examine them. He was frustrated at seeing cats in advanced disease states that they could not be saved. Driving to the clinic for an annual visit was too stressful for everyone while the cat screamed or the stench of diarrhea filled the car.
And, thus, the “Fearful to Fear Free” Veterinary Medicine campaign was born. It saves lives. We follow Dr. Becker’s psychology and teachings by freeing dogs and cats from anxiety, fear and phobias. We pay attention to body language. We utilize behavior drugs to quell fear because fear is the most damaging emotion in any species, and it can cause permanent damage to the brain.
Finally! As a Fear Free veterinary clinic, I can now have as many Puppy Parties as I want because I’m practicing complete medicine – physical and emotional. What a great step forward!
At Sunday’s parties, we talked about the stages of psychological development. How we worry about the negative forces of fear and the causes for lack of social maturity in the socialization period from 8 weeks to 12 months of age.
We offered lots of play time in between discussions. We talked about proper collars, leashes and harnesses (throw those retractable leashes away!), training tricks and good versus bad toys. A very different agility course had the pups puzzling over garbage cans, ladders, umbrellas, carpet, tile, floppy hats on people’s heads and so much more. We tried to expose the pups to many different items in a safe and happy manner.
Dogs need to see the world and handle it with social grace. We need to teach them the skills and habits necessary for participating in our world. Unfortunately, socialization has been narrowed into interacting and playing with other dogs only. It is so much more.
Love, training and socialization will make your puppy/dog a partner for life and welcomed everywhere. I think Bella, Mavis, Scuppers, Maggey, Maci, Lily, Nettie, Poppy, Conner and Asher (and a dozen more) have had a head start.
I can’t wait to see them grow up and give another group a head start!