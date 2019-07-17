What a delightful surprise I had while snatching some downtime at Edisto Beach this past weekend.
I was sitting on the dock Sunday afternoon, immersed in reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (a terrific book, by the way), when I was startled by a booming voice: “Want some company?”
Our friend, Nigel, and his puppy, Two Spot, were making their way slowly down the channel in his 17-foot Mako to our house.
“Absolutely!” I shouted.
Not far behind him was Ida with her 2-year-old Jack Russell, Derby, on a paddle board!
A man in his boat with his dog is a great sight – but a paddle board with a happy dog in a life jacket? Priceless!
I watched entranced as Ida slowly paddled while Derby sat at the bow, nose tilted to the sky and ears twitching. I swear he was smiling. And then I saw her grab the handle on his lifejacket, placed top and central over his back, to dunk him in the water a couple of times. His legs hung limply downward, totally relaxed, until she was done, and he was then plopped back on the board. She was cooling him off! Obviously, he was used to the “dunk” maneuver and was totally relaxed throughout. I laughed until I cried.
“How cool is that? How did you teach him to sit so nicely on your board and stay calm with the dunk?” I asked.
She told me when she picked him up from the breeder that she headed straight to the beach with her children for a vacation. From the very start, he welcomed the beach, water, children and chaos.
“He’s a waterdog” she replied.
I thought to myself, “Oh, you are more than that, Derby. You are a lucky dog.”
The demands we place on our pets are extraordinary. They need to go to the bathroom following our schedules. Cats better aim for their litter boxes, or else. My heart plummets with stories of dogs that stay chained or regulated to the backyard, never to sleep on a soft bed or enjoy a toy. Adopted dogs and cats have to seamlessly flow into the routine of a new family. I can only imagine their bewilderment as they try to adjust.
And, sadly, heartbreakingly, if pets are not perfect, they are given away to someone else to try to begin anew. Shelters overflow with relinquished pets. Success stories are few and far between.
Are you perfect? Are your children perfect? Why do you think your pets need to be perfect?
With a little bit of time, patience and training, you can have a Derby. He is delightful and a scene stealer. But he didn’t come readymade.
Come on, Dora, time to head for the paddle board, time for some training!