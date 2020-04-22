It’s raining today, and weather reports say that big storms are headed to Aiken in a few hours. This is the day (Sunday) that I usually hole up in my study, eager to write a story from the previous week’s events and about patients at the clinic.
I am blessed to work with wonderful clients (well, most of the time) and wonderful patients (all of the time). I am excited every day to see what comes through the doors. Will we save a life? Will we play with puppies and kittens? Will we puzzle over an illness? Will we say goodbye?
I’m struggling today to write though. I’m sad.
Never has our lobby been locked. It is now.
I haven’t seen half of my staff now for two weeks. We split into two teams so that if one person gets sick, we don’t have to close the entire clinic. I miss them.
It is heartbreaking to totally dress in PPE, hand masks to the clients and euthanize a pet from afar. “I’m sorry” sounds hollow when a hug is needed so much more. But I can’t.
Sadness and difficulties are everywhere. Our world is forever changed due to a microscopic virus that knows no bounds. We have lost so many. And yet, we are seeing good, kind people reaching out.
So, instead of a story, I thought I would pass some pictures on to make you smile.
And these poignant words written by Donna Ashworth. This is spanning the globe now at her request to “Pass it On”:
"History will remember when the world stopped
And the flights stayed on the ground.
And the cars parked in the street.
And the trains didn’t run.
History will remember when the schools closed
And the children stayed indoors
And the medical staff walked towards the fire
And they didn’t run.
History will remember when the people sang
On their balconies, in isolation
But so very much together
In courage and song.
History will remember when the people fought
For their old and their weak
Protected the vulnerable
By doing nothing at all.
History will remember when the virus left
And the houses opened
And the people came out
And hugged and kissed
And started again.
Kinder than before."
We can only hope. Stay home and safe, please!