Hopelands Gardens has been a place of solace for me these past few months. I walk through the allee of incredibly old live oaks into a wonderland of stunningly beautiful nature: bricked pools of water with fountains, natural ponds teeming with turtles and leaping frogs. Blue Herons stand at water’s edge.
I always give a little nod to the marble bust of Mrs. Charles Iselin to thank her for donating her estate to our city as I walk by. She looks lovely with her hair tucked into a bun and a string of pearls around her neck. I briefly gaze at the little pet headstones that are tucked next to a pool. I laugh at the turtles with necks outstretched parked on their floating garage, and I imagine a community of people standing guard in the shape of bald cypress roots as I walk by them. Imagination is a wonderful thing.
When I visit at 8 a.m. with my little red devil dog, Dora, it’s quiet. No one else is present, and we meander in peace and mindfulness. She’s bossy. She leads, and I follow.
This is not always a tranquil place! It can be over-the-top joyous and loud as pictures are taken of high schoolers before proms and graduations or weddings of sweet vows being exchanged in the tree shade. Kids run and scramble up low-hanging tree limbs (a distinguishing feature of live oaks). It brings back memories of my daughter, Sara, 20 years ago.
It’s a happy place, and that’s really cool. It is, however, unsettlingly quiet now.
So, hello again! Have you missed me? I just haven’t felt like writing, plain and simple. Just like many of you who haven’t felt like doing much.
We all have struggled with the problems of the world and, at the top of the list, our own health, dodging COVID-19. I’m not sure about you, but I feel like I’m following a ping pong ball between the CDC, WHO and so-called “experts.” No one agrees with anything or anyone. Words have become heated.
Sara drove down from Massachusetts last month for a visit after an absence of six months. Nothing like the optimism and naivety of youth. We took no chances and cocooned at Edisto Beach. If you’ve never been there, good, stay away! I want it to remain hidden, unaltered and unchanged by development.
She brought her big, silly Boxer boy with her, named Rufus. He wears a stud collar and an American flag bandana. He’s upwards of 80 pounds, solid as a rock and timid as a mouse. He didn’t fool Dora. She ruled him within 30 minutes by a subtle flick of an ear and a quiet growl. Dogs communicate so well (unlike humans). There was instant understanding that the kitchen (food) and me (Mom) were not to be approached. And yet, they played hard and slept together.
“Let’s play!” is a beautiful sight to see with dogs. The invitation is offered with a “play bow,” crouching on forelimbs with hind limbs upright. Wrestling and running in circles follow. Once they start playing, dogs follow rules of conduct. They take turns at winning and switching leaders. Should a growl or bared teeth start without this play bow, aggression is communicated and both dogs become wary and uncomfortable with each other.
I saw this with Rufus and Dora. She would crouch down if he ran too fast or pounded her too hard. He instantly backed off as if in apology. She would then take over as leader. Play for dogs teaches lessons on how to communicate, share and reconcile.
While we stay more at home now, cleaning closets and completing projects, perhaps a walk in the neighborhood or at Hopelands will lift your spirits.
Oh, I forgot to tell you that Mrs. Iselin’s first name was “Hope.” Say thank you to her when you visit and leave the gardens with hope in your heart and a more positive outlook. Things will get better because together we are better.
And we need to play harder.