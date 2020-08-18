I never tire of caring for cats. Not many veterinarians want to deal with them because they’re, well, difficult. They can nail you in a skinny minute with claws or fangs if they don’t like you. Mostly they sleep or ignore you, and their daily agenda doesn’t always embrace you. But I find them to be mysterious with quirky personality traits and interesting (albeit strange) diseases.
Kopi, a 3-year-old black cat with golden eyes, was born bossy. Her human calls her “Little Warrior.” As it turns out, her personality saved her life.
In many Aiken neighborhoods, quite a few cats slip through doors to follow their predator instinct. Also, many people think spaying and neutering isn’t necessary (shame on them), so multiple litters and countless kittens overrun a neighborhood. They can become a nuisance, and every day they struggle to live.
That’s what happened to Kopi. As a tiny kitten, she was starving and ventured into a trap baited with food. The neighbor heard her screaming bloody murder, rescued her and decided to keep her.
Kittens over 7 weeks of age, with little interaction from their own and no gentle strokes or words from humans, lack social graces. They’re tougher than the average bear and need extra attention to become a “good” cat. Kopi’s human knew this. She and her other cats were well suited for the task. Kopi blossomed even with skirmishes in the household, hence her nickname.
Three months ago, she vanished like a wisp of fog. She loved make-believe hunting and hiding and would pop up for surprise attacks from hiding spaces in the house. Suddenly she was nowhere – not inside or outside. She seemed to be gone forever.
However, opening the kitchen door one day to let big boy Max in, Kopi suddenly crawled in the door. She was a shadow of herself: skinny, weak, barely able to walk. Quickly, her human scooped her up and brought her in.
She had plunged from 9 pounds to just under 3 pounds – a loss of almost 70% of her weight. Kopi was a skeleton. She could barely lift her head. She was hypotensive and suffered from tachycardia with anemia and chaotic liver values. She was literally the walking dead.
Despite aggressive care with fluids, recovery diet, anti-nausea medications, gastroprotectants, appetite stimulants, vitamin and iron supplementation, Kopi continued to decline. It was time to declare war for this little warrior, so we sent her to the specialists in Columbia.
Of course, more diagnostics (lots more!) were done. No stone was left unturned to make sure there was not a contributory cause for her weight loss and terrible condition. Final diagnosis? Starvation and refeeding syndrome.
What the heck is refeeding syndrome? It’s a collision of metabolic and physiologic derangements from extreme calorie depletion. All electrolytes are crazy abnormal, but the hallmark is a negligible phosphorous level. The body is dying from starvation yet rebels against food. It typically begins within five days of the reintroduction of food.
The key to Kopi’s recovery was the placement of an esophageal feeding tube (nothing enters her mouth but rather goes into a tube on the side of her neck, traveling down the esophagus and into her stomach). She has a complicated, carefully balanced, low-carbohydrate diet (which changes every few days).
Once again, a cat has taught me something new! I am thankful for that and also thankful that Kopi is not mine. The discharge instructions from us and the specialty center were complicated. Fluids and gruel have to be measured. The feeding tube is handled gently and rinsed (again, measured carefully) after each feeding. Medications and supplements are ground up and placed in the tube (and flushed, measured carefully). As soon as her human finishes a feeding, it’s almost time to start again.
Wellness for Kopi is a tightrope walk, but she’s doing well now. It certainly helps when Mom is a retired nuclear scientist and can follow instructions! I think she and Kopi are both warriors.