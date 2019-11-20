As a writer of “anything and everything about pets,” I sometimes can’t decide what topic I want to write about. Anything happening in the clinic is fair game (with names deleted, of course), and I try to bring the theme full circle to make lessons for humans. I find that animals are good examples for us.
Inspiration comes out of the blue (or red, see below!) and hits me like a ton of bricks sometimes.
While attending a veterinary conference in Charleston this weekend, I watched TV and followed the story about newborns, in a Pittsburgh hospital, being dressed in Mister Rogers’ signature red cardigan to celebrate World Kindness Day. How cool is that – a simple gesture symbolizing so much!
Mister Rogers was known for his kindness, spirituality and commitment to children’s wellbeing. He always wore a cardigan sweater, usually knitted by his mother and often in the color of red. We all want to be part of his neighborhood, a make-believe place that seemed to be the perfect antidote to the hate and helplessness that swirls around us.
Things can go wrong in neighborhoods though, and that’s when we need to “step up our game,” pull together and work together.
Several weekends ago a good friend of mine was walking his little Dachshund in the ‘hood. A simple routine walk, amidst houses and fences that were familiar and home to them, suddenly turned into the mean streets of a big city. A big dog rushed from behind the bushes and attacked his best friend.
Cooper went down fast, held tightly in the jaws of the other dog. My friend fell hard into the street, flailing, screaming and kicking at the bigger dog. Without his efforts, I doubt Cooper would have survived, and he was lucky not to have been attacked himself.
Emergency surgery was successful, and Cooper is now good as new. However, it will take time for both human and pet to feel comfortable and safe on their walks in the neighborhood again.
The other dog’s owner was taken to court, where he pled guilty to the charge of allowing an animal to run loose and apologized profusely. The judge gave him a fine, ordered all veterinary bills to be paid and sentenced him to 30 days in jail (which was suspended with payment of all fees). His dog is now labeled as a dangerous animal with much greater repercussions if another incident occurs.
This is how the system should work, and we can learn from it. Be a responsible pet owner. Spay or neuter your pet and remember, it’s state law to have a Rabies vaccine. Keep your dog leashed or fenced. If you know your dog has aggressive tendencies, seek help from your veterinarian or a certified trainer. If you witness or are a victim in a similar incident as Cooper’s, report it. Otherwise, your best friend might be the next victim.
Now, in this same neighborhood, several people are reporting on social media that they are being frightened by a dog furiously barking at them. The owner feigns ignorance and is indifferent. Shame on him. Speak up!
Unfortunately, this story continues with problems in Aiken County. Sadly, two ponies and a goat (Princess, Patches and Lucy) were mauled to death in March of this year. I cannot imagine the horrified thoughts of this family as they rushed to the three lifeless bodies in the field. They took photographs of three dogs, blood matted in their fur, standing over them. Previous complaints had been lodged against these dogs to Aiken County Animal Control.
And, last month, Coco Puff, a 12-year-old miniature horse, was found brutally mauled to death with two dogs standing guard over his body. The owner ran to check on her horse’s injuries but had to swiftly retreat into her truck fearing for her life. The dogs rushed at her, barking and growling. These dogs also had been reported to Animal Control as behaving aggressively toward horses and people.
When does a “nuisance animal” become a “dangerous animal”? Apparently right now, with our current ordinance, only when the death of another animal is involved. That’s too late. It’s time to rethink county ordinances. It’s time to support your neighbor and protect your neighborhood.
Mister Rogers would.