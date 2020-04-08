You’d have to be living under a rock right now to not know what is happening because of COVID-19. We are in the midst of a pandemic, not an epidemic, endemic or an outbreak. This is the big one – a disease that has spread across the entire WORLD.
I’m trying hard to keep my rose-colored glasses from fogging, but I believe in the amazing scientists and medical personnel working night and day to understand this virus, to manage its illness and, most importantly, prevent it.
This virus is NOT the flu.
It has a higher fatality rate and is more contagious. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe, requiring oxygen, and 5% are critical, requiring ventilation. These are much higher figures than for seasonal influenza. In fact, the crude mortality rate for coronavirus is now between 3-4%, and the flu sits well below 0.1%.
We must follow the rules! Finally, our governor has put us on a shelter-in-place order. Our best line of defense is to limit its spread by social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The only places I’m going right now are the grocery store (at 8 a.m. in the morning), the clinic (and that time has been cut in half) and for walks with my red devil, Dora. Period.
I felt like I had the plague when I shopped at Publix on Friday. I was wearing my favorite mask and gloves. I no longer take my cloth bags but must utilize those awful environmentally destructive one-use plastic bags. Barely anyone looked at me and, instead, quickly shuffled away. The deli lady yelled at me when I stepped inches over the blue line to hear her better. I begged for forgiveness. There are signs everywhere asking for 6-foot distancing and declaring quotas on items. I was very happy to see the cashier lady pluck out too many packages of toilet paper and eggs from the shopper in front of me.
Really, lady? Haven’t you heard the phrase “We’re all in this together?” I thought.
Veterinary clinics are considered essential services. We are open but have drastically changed the way we work. Our lobby is closed. Our drive-thru window is open. Our staff is divided into two teams (The Pandemic Posse and The Golden Warriors). If someone gets sick, we will not have to close down for two weeks.
And sadly, sadly, we now talk on the phone to our clients describing our expected work-up and diagnostics for their pet. No more friendly banter in an exam room. No more lingering to chat. You’ll have to wait to get your pet’s pedicure. You’ll have to wait for that nonessential surgery.
I had my worst COVID-19 veterinary experience last week when a client came in to euthanize her old friend, Max, a 17-year-old ginger cat. She was so very thankful that we could sit in a quiet room together and reminisce about him. But it was at a distance. She couldn’t hold him. I couldn’t hug her as the tears streamed down her face.
I cannot imagine the illness or death of a family member or friend now … at a distance.
This disease has knocked us to our knees.
But thankfully I have a little red dog named Dora who found a brightly colored rock in a tree that lifted my spirits. It’s the little things that count now.
On most likely our last early morning walk through Hopelands this Sunday, I reveled in the silence and serenity. I waved to a distant dog walker across the large pond while cardinals called to each other.
As we were walking out amidst the allée of huge oaks, Dora pulled me towards one tree. Suspecting the beginning of a frenetic race after a squirrel, I tightened my hold on the leash. Instead, she put her paws up into a little crevasse and started sniffing. Curious, I leaned over for a look.
She had spotted a brilliantly colored yellow rock painted with bird feet and long black eyelashes. I smiled and thought of a child placing it. On the back of it was written “Aiken Rocks.”
It does. We do. And may we follow the rules so we can open our houses, our businesses, our schools and our hearts to recover from when the world stopped.